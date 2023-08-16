In the 75-year history of the Forsyth Championship no golfer has won the title after also winning the Forsyth Senior in the same summer.

Defending champion Kenny Flynn has the chance to accomplish the rare feat.

Flynn won his first Forsyth Senior in June, and later this week he’ll try to win his fourth Forsyth Championship.

The first round of the 76th Forsyth Championship will be at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club on Friday, and for the first time in anybody’s memory the 72 golfers in the field will begin at 8 a.m. in a shotgun start.

The second and final round will be Saturday at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. The tournament was reduced from 54 holes to 36 by the city’s recreation department to attract more golfers who must be Forsyth County residents to eligible to play.

About half of the 72 golfers are competing in the championship flight for the chance to add their name to the Lester Kimber Trophy. The others are competing in another flight from a shorter set of tees but those golfers can’t win the overall championship.

Other past champions in the tournament are Chris Logan, Robert Wooten, Arlis Pike and Jeremy Ray.