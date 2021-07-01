Two years ago, Chris Paul found the resolve that made his first NBA Finals appearance possible

Some of this recent success comes down to the way Paul prepped his body. Russell, who sometimes travels to work out Paul during offseasons, pointed out the point guard transitioned to a plant-based diet in 2018. He noticed Paul facing less fatigue and inflammation after training sessions. That, paired with a focus on flexibility and a strength program to target his core and lower body, helped Paul find durability.

He played 70 games in each of the last two seasons, which were abbreviated by COVID-19. He hadn’t appeared in that many games since 2015-16.

Josh Howard, a fellow Winston-Salem native and Wake Forest alumnus turned NBA starter, said he mentioned the health factor to Paul frequently as soon as the playoffs started.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I had a chance to talk to him throughout the past two series and the two things I keep telling him is get some rest and get ready,” Howard said after the Suns’ second-round victory. “... It’s the most grueling part of the year because you have basically back to back games for basically three weeks straight.

“And outside of your physical body, your mentality, the way you approach the game, the way you feel like you want to win the game, you have to be solid with that.”