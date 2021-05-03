Locals fare well in Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon over the weekend

David Daggett of Winston-Salem finished first in his age group in the 60 and older division at the Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon over the weekend.
Daggett’s son, Riley, was second place in the 15-19 age group and Don Heck of Winston-Salem placed second in the 55-59 age group.
David Daggett has now competed in a triathlon for 40 straight years.
The triathlon was a 750-meter swim, a 20K bike and a 5K run.
John Dell
