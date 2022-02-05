Look at what Deacs did, not how they did it

It's best not to dwell on how it was achieved, but what was accomplished for Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.

That’s certainly the good stuff for the Demon Deacons, who left Tallahassee, Fla., in hot pursuit of a 20-win season.

The details might not be all that endearing for Wake Forest, but the 68-60 outcome will be worth savoring.

“We found a way to win. Now we've got 19 wins,” said Coach Steve Forbes. “It’s not a pretty game by any means. I guess when you get to February, you’ve just got to find a way to win, man.”

This felt like another example that the Deacons (19-5, 9-4 ACC) might be built for the long haul.

So there was a sunny side to a game in which Wake Forest matched its made field goals with turnovers; not an ideal formula.

But that’s twice this winter that Wake Forest has taken down Florida State, albeit a largely wounded group of Seminoles on Saturday.

It had been five years since the Deacons swept a regular-season set from an ACC opponent. That came with two wins against Boston College and N.C. State in 2017, just weeks before the program’s last postseason appearance.