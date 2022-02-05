Look at what Deacs did, not how they did it

It's best not to dwell on how it was achieved, but what was accomplished for Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.
That’s certainly the good stuff for the Demon Deacons, who left Tallahassee, Fla., in hot pursuit of a 20-win season.
The details might not be all that endearing for Wake Forest, but the 68-60 outcome will be worth savoring.
“We found a way to win. Now we've got 19 wins,” said Coach Steve Forbes. “It’s not a pretty game by any means. I guess when you get to February, you’ve just got to find a way to win, man.”
This felt like another example that the Deacons (19-5, 9-4 ACC) might be built for the long haul.
So there was a sunny side to a game in which Wake Forest matched its made field goals with turnovers; not an ideal formula.
But that’s twice this winter that Wake Forest has taken down Florida State, albeit a largely wounded group of Seminoles on Saturday.
It had been five years since the Deacons swept a regular-season set from an ACC opponent. That came with two wins against Boston College and N.C. State in 2017, just weeks before the program’s last postseason appearance.
This one comes with more clout. Florida State isn’t just any team, but the regular-season champion two years ago and the second-place team last season.
“It’s important for us to sweep a team,” Forbes said.
Wake’s only other chance will come against N.C. State, with a visit to Raleigh on Wednesday night and then a rematch to end the regular season. After failing to pull off a sweep of Syracuse, the ACC schedule calls for Wake Forest to face only Duke, Miami and Louisville — all teams that have already beaten Wake — for a second time.
“Especially because it’s on the road and it’s a sweep, too,” forward Jake LaRavia said after the team’s first victory in Tallahassee in 14 years.
There were familiar themes for the Deacons. Alondes Williams racked up 23 points and LaRavia was within one assist of a triple-double, providing 18 points and 13 rebounds.
As the game unfolded, Forbes said it would have been a bad loss, given the circumstances. Yet he seemed baffled at one strange aspect of the result.
“Have you ever seen a team win with 26 field goals and 26 turnovers?” he asked. “Golly, that’s bad.”
Wake Forest led most of the way, but the lead was in danger several times.
While much of the heavy lifting was done by Williams and LaRavia, it was community effort down the stretch.
- At 49-46, Daivien Williamson’s only field goal came as a 3-pointer to stretch the advantage.
- Twice in the last six minutes, with the margin at two points, Williams scored to expand the edge.
- Isaiah Mucius’ second 3-pointer of the game came after the Seminoles were within 57-56.
- A Dallas Walton dunk off Damari Monsanto’s feed (his only assist of the game) at the 2:29 mark made it 62-58, and it was never a one-possession gap again.
So somehow, the Deacs closed this one out.
“That’s what good teams do, especially on the road,” Forbes said. “… Some of the guys just didn’t have it today. But, hey, that’s what a team is all about.”
His mood had changed dramatically from about an hour earlier.
The second-year coach called one first-half timeout and didn’t speak because he was so mad. At halftime, he told the team that it’d be a shame to have sloppy play ruin a chance for another significant step in the season.
Florida State (13-9, 6-6) was without injured Naheem McLeod, Malik Osborne and Anthony Polite. Yet walk-on Harrison Prieto provided 13 points off the bench.
Wake Forest had a second-half counter, bolstered by LaRavia and Mucius combining for 22 of their total 28 points after the break.
The first half ended with the Deacs ahead 25-21 despite 18 turnovers.
“They had us all sped up. We were just doing some really uncharacteristic stuff,” Forbes said. “… There’s really no magic words. The majority of those turnovers, I didn’t know what to tell them.”
LaRavia said it was an individual responsibility to reduce the giveaways. He also felt a need to boost the offense, even though Williams alone had outscored Florida State’s starters — 13-12 — in the first half.
“I had to be more aggressive coming out in the second half,” LaRavia said. “I also wanted to get us going offensively, so we started playing harder.”