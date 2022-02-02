Lorenzo Bundy to manage Winston-Salem Dash during 2022 season

The Winston-Salem Dash baseball team, a Chicago White Sox affiliate that plays in the HIgh-A East League, has announced its field staff for the 2022 season.
Manager: Lorenzo Bundy
Pitching coach: Danny Farquhar
Hitting coach: Nicky Delmonico
Athletic trainer: Carson Wooten
About the manager
• Managed the Mets' Class AA team at Binghamton in 2021.
• Has been a major-league coach four times (Rockies, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Marlins), working with managers Jim Leyland and Bob Melvin among others.
• Played eight seasons in the minor leagues, reaching Class AAA, and in Mexico. Hit .272 in 347 games in the minors, according to Baseball Reference, with 41 home runs and 182 RBIs.
• Played for James Madison University, 1978-81.
Notable
• Farquhar is back for his second season with the Dash. He pitched in the major leagues with the Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays and White Sox and also played in the Yankees and A's organizations.
• Delmonico will make his coaching debut. He plays for parts of three seasons in the major leagues, making his debut in 2017 with the White Sox.
• A performance coach has not been announced.
Season opener
7 p.m. April 8, Hickory (Rangers), Truist Stadium
Information
WSDash.com or (336) 714-2287