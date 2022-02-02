 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lorenzo Bundy to manage Winston-Salem Dash during 2022 season
0 Comments
top story

Lorenzo Bundy to manage Winston-Salem Dash during 2022 season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dash logo web 051621

The Winston-Salem Dash baseball team, a Chicago White Sox affiliate that plays in the HIgh-A East League, has announced its field staff for the 2022 season.

Manager: Lorenzo Bundy

Pitching coach: Danny Farquhar

Hitting coach: Nicky Delmonico

Athletic trainer: Carson Wooten

About the manager

Managed the Mets' Class AA team at Binghamton in 2021.

 Has been a major-league coach four times (Rockies, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Marlins), working with managers Jim Leyland and Bob Melvin among others.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 Played eight seasons in the minor leagues, reaching Class AAA, and in Mexico. Hit .272 in 347 games in the minors, according to Baseball Reference, with 41 home runs and 182 RBIs.

 Played for James Madison University, 1978-81.

Notable

 Farquhar is back for his second season with the Dash. He pitched in the major leagues with the Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays and White Sox and also played in the Yankees and A's organizations.

 Delmonico will make his coaching debut. He plays for parts of three seasons in the major leagues, making his debut in 2017 with the White Sox.

 A performance coach has not been announced.

Season opener

7 p.m. April 8, Hickory (Rangers), Truist Stadium

Information

WSDash.com or (336) 714-2287

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Washington Football Team is now officially the Washington Commanders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert