Lorenzo Bundy to manage Winston-Salem Dash during 2022 season

The Winston-Salem Dash baseball team, a Chicago White Sox affiliate that plays in the HIgh-A East League, has announced its field staff for the 2022 season.

Manager: Lorenzo Bundy

Pitching coach: Danny Farquhar

Hitting coach: Nicky Delmonico

Athletic trainer: Carson Wooten

About the manager

• Managed the Mets' Class AA team at Binghamton in 2021.

• Has been a major-league coach four times (Rockies, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Marlins), working with managers Jim Leyland and Bob Melvin among others.

• Played eight seasons in the minor leagues, reaching Class AAA, and in Mexico. Hit .272 in 347 games in the minors, according to Baseball Reference, with 41 home runs and 182 RBIs.

• Played for James Madison University, 1978-81.

