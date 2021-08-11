Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked golfer in the field at the Wyndham Championship, has withdrawn

GREENSBORO — Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked golfer in the field for the Wyndham Championship, has withdrawn from the tournament.

PGA Tour officials made the announcement on Wednesday night saying that Oosthuizen has a slight neck injury.

Wes Roach, who was next in line on the alternate list, will take Oosthuizen’s place in Thursday’s first round at Sedgefield Country Club.

Oosthuizen is the second big name to withdraw in as many days. Patrick Reed, a former champion, withdrew on Tuesday.

Oosthuizen came into this week ranked No. 8 in the world and sixth in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He’ll now rest up and be ready to go for the first of three playoff tournaments next week.

