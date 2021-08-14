Love of the game: Mark Russell heading into retirement after 40 years of rulings

He started working for the PGA Tour in 1981 with the Jack Nicklaus-Arnold Palmer-Gary Player era winding down. But he’s been through the growth of the tour and has seen at least three generations of the game’s best come through the PGA Tour.

“It’s been a fast 40 years,” Russell said.

Through the years Russell worked with Slugger White, who also retired earlier this year, and the two, along with Jon Brendle, set the standard high for how the job needed to be done. Brendle retired in July of 2014.

As Russell drove around on Saturday afternoon in his cart he checked out the weather report, and was in contact with other tour officials. He also waved to most everybody and most knew his name and why not, he gets plenty of air time on broadcasts when rulings are needed.

Russell was most worried about the weather that was approaching, but that’s commonplace and something he’s used to.

“The weather is really the biggest thing we deal with because you have to try to get in 72 holes and that’s what the sponsors want and the tour wants, so we’ve always got to think about that,” Russell said.