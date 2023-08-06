GREENSBORO – The rainbow showed up when Lucas Glover was on the 15th hole, and he couldn’t help but think of his late grandfather, Dick Hendley.

“That rainbow showed up and that was him,” Glover said on the 18th green to the fans around the 18th green at the Wyndham Championship after he won for the fifth time on the PGA Tour.

The 43-year-old Clemson graduate fired a 2 under 68 after a rain delay at Sedgefield Country Club. His total was 20 under, two better than Russell Henley and Beyeong Hun An.

Where Glover has come with his game has been a remarkable turnaround since May when his putting was basically in the dumpster. He switched to a long putter out of necessity and his game slowly returned.

It was on full display over 72 holes, and his putting was outstanding.

As for remembering his grandfather, a former Clemson football player, Glover said it would have been his 97th birthday on Sun-day.

Hendley introduced Glover to the game of golf at an early age growing up in Greenville, S.C. At one point Hendley took a young Glover to see Jay Haas, who was in his prime of his PGA Tour career and was also a Greenville native.

“I just remember Dick wanting to know if I could teach Lucas and he was only about 10-years-old at the time,” Haas said by phone on Sunday. “I told him I didn’t really give lessons especially with all the travel I was doing in playing but I got to know their family very well.”

Haas, who is one of the most consistent golfers of his era, marveled at how Glover has come back from the abyss of the put-ting yips.

“He’s worked hard and that’s evident at how good he’s putting,” Haas said.

The benefit for Glover, who started the tournament at 112th on the FedEx Cup points list, is now he gets to continue his season this week in Memphis, Tenn. at the first playoff. Glover moved all the way up to 49th on the list.

With Glover’s mom and dad and his children surrounding him afterwards there were tears everywhere. His mom, Hershey, summed it up best. “We are so proud of him, and it’s not just about the golf,” she said.

The tide turned for Glover after Henley bogeyed three of his last four holes after the rain delay. When the delay was over and there were four holes to play Glover made par on all of them, including his clinching par putt on the 18th.

“I just never got comfortable,” Henley said about how he felt after the delay. “I felt a little jittery out there, and just never got into a good sync with my swing….I felt kind of rushed from the top of my swing, and just didn't do a good job of handling the restart.”

Who is in and who is out

The three biggest names who were in the field with hopes to make it to the FedEx Cup playoffs were Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Shane Lowry. All were outside the No. 70 line for points, and as it turned out all of them came up short in trying to advance to the playoffs.

When Adam Scott made par on 18 to shoot 63 he was projected at No. 70 for the playoffs. Scott wound up shooting 12 under for the tournament but after he was finished had to wait to see if he was on his way to Memphis, Tenn. for the playoffs.

Scott started the week at No. 81 on the points’ list and made up some serious ground.

“I'll just wait and see what happens,” Scott said. “Fortunately, I don't have to rush home if I need to get home.”

Thomas made an eagle on the 15th hole to get closer to the magic No. 70 line. When he finished with a 68 he was projected to be just out of the playoffs at 71. He nearly chipped in for birdie on the 18th coming so close he fell to the ground in disbelief.

Two minutes after Thomas finished his round play was suspended at 4:52 p.m. with 13 golfers still on the course.

“I handled the moment really well,” Thomas said after his round not knowing his fate because play was still going on. “I felt like I obviously would have liked a couple shots, putts, whatever it was here or there, drives over again, but I made the best out of every situation that I had. And just, I mean, fought as hard as I possibly could.

“That's kind of what I've done my whole life, my whole career and I didn't want to stop here….Like I said, I can't do anything at this point. I've just got to hope for the best.”

Short putts…

Charlie Hoffman had the shot of the tournament on the par-5 15th when his second shot from 198 yards out went in for a rare albatross. “I was able to cut a 6-iron in there and it really landed perfect and soft,” Hoffman said. “I couldn't see it, but the crowd started yelling, then they went crazy, so it was an amazing feeling.”…

Webb Simpson’s 63 put him in a good mood after his round. He won’t be going to the playoffs band will play in Napa in a fall tournament in five weeks. “I'm trying to find what I had,” he said. “So the swing I keep looking at is from 2013, so that’s 10 years ago. I was much younger with less kids. But I'm in good shape, like it's not a physical issue.”