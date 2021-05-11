Macy Pate leads Reagan to NCHSAA Class 4-A girls golf championship

Macy Pate shot 2-under-par 68 on Tuesday to earn medalist honors and lead Reagan to its second NCHSAA Class 4-A girls golf championship.

The Raiders finished with a three-player total of 3-over 213 at Pinehurst No. 1. The other scorers for coach Jay Allred's Reagan team were Morgan Ketchum, who finished third with a 70, and Anna Howerton, who tied for 11th with a 75.

It was the second team title for the Raiders, who also were state champions in 2018. Pate was the third individual champion from Reagan, following Victoria Allred (2011) and Sasha Hayes (2018).

Other area golfers competing in 4-A were Davie County's Kyleigh Harnsberger and West Forsyth's Mary-Paige King, who were part of a group that tied for 25th at 9-over 79.

The championships were shortened from two rounds to one this year because of COVID-19 protocols.

• In Class 1-A/2-A at Pinehurst No. 8, Oak Grove finished fourth with a 55-over 271 total, 14 strokes behind champion West Lincoln. Scorers for the Grizzlies were Emma Maddock (T-20th, 86), Sarah Stewart (T-24th, 88) and Kaitlyn McDonell (T-30th, 97).

Laney Wessels of Bishop McGuinness tied for sixth with an 8-over 80 and Lily Smith of Atkins tied for 39th with a 104.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

