Macy Pate named AJGA Rolex All-American

Former Reagan golfer Macy Pate, who is headed to Wake Forest next year, has been named to the American Junior Golf Association's Rolex Junior All-America first team.

The All-America teams annually recognize the world’s premier junior golfers. The 2022 class includes 48 boys and 48 girls, ages 14-19, from 24 states and 10 countries. The teams were determined based on the Rolex AJGA Rankings as of Oct. 12.

Pate made national headlines last fall when she shot a 14-under-par 57 during a NCHSAA Class 4-A regional at Bermuda Run West. It was the lowest round in the history of the NCHSAA for either girls or boys.

After winning the individual title and helping Reagan claim a second consecutive state championship in the spring, Pate reclassified into the Class of 2023 as a high school recruit. The 16-year-old worked out a plan with her counselor at Reagan to graduate a year ahead of time and will sign a national letter of intent with Wake Forest this month to enroll next fall.

“It just sort of worked out where if I stayed the next two years at Reagan I only would have had to take like two classes my senior year,” Pate told the Journal's John Dell in August. “And Coach Kim (Lewellen of Wake Forest) offered me (a scholarship) for either 2023 or ’24, so I’m excited that it all worked out.”

Pate is taking strictly core classes this year and will have enough credits to graduate from Reagan in June while playing in AJGA events this fall.

In the latest Carolinas Golf Association rankings, Pate is No. 1 in the state ahead of NCHSAA Class 4-A champion Elizabeth Rudisill of Charlotte Myers Park. She’s also ranked 20th by the AJGA, five spots behind Rudisill.