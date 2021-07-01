Major relief proposed for Minor League Baseball after missed 2020 season

One year after minor-league baseball was shut down because of COVID-19, franchises are hoping to recoup some of their losses with a bill introduced in Congress.
To help push the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, introduced June 24, the Greensboro Grasshoppers, Winston-Salem Dash and the High Point Rockers are helping drum up interest in the relief bill.
What each club would receive in funds, if the legislation passes, would be based on those teams' 2019 revenue. Teams could receive 30 to 40 percent of what their revenue was in that season, according to Donald Moore, the Hoppers' president and general manager. That might mean up to $10 million for certain teams, depending on eligibility.
"It would be a significant amount," Moore said. "And, obviously, the big market Triple A teams that have a larger fan base and a lot bigger revenue stream would get more of the relief money based on their 2019 seasons."
Moore sent an email to season ticket holders and other supporters providing a link to send a message to elected representatives in Washington.
Members of Congress from both parties in the House and Senate introduced legislation to help the teams recover some of their lost revenue from a canceled 2020 season.
“We were actually shut down for 20 months," Moore said. "We’ve gotten the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program), but there were losses for every team in revenue with no games being played. When it comes to all of minor-league baseball, it was like a 92% loss in revenue across the board in 2020’s lost season.”
Dash president C.J. Johnson, saying his franchise also would deliver messages to its fans, praised the support of sponsors and season-ticket holders in 2020. Many of those season ticket holders carried over their tickets to 2021, but that doesn’t mean everything is OK.
“The great thing about this bill is it has bipartisan support,” Johnson said. “I don’t know of any other industry that went more than 20 months without any revenue after last season’s cancellation…. This relief will help all the teams, but it will be two or three years until we see the full effect of what the pandemic had on our industry.”
According to Minor League Baseball, the MiLB employed more than 3,300 full-time employees and 32,000 part-time employees before the pandemic. The additional relief funds, which could total $550 million in emergency grants to be administered by the Small Business Administration, would offer clubs more chances to hire more help.
The bill would repurpose already-appropriated COVID-19 relief funding for an emergency grant program to provide eligible clubs grants and assist with payroll costs, regular business expenses, and worker protection expenditures, according to MiLB.
The bill was introduced by Reps. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.), Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.).
“If you contact your congresswoman or congressmen about this issue, they will realize the importance of it,” Moore said, referring to Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning and Republican Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis. “We’ve been asked to help with this grassroots effort, so we sent out the email to let our fans know about it.”
Minor League Baseball went more than 600 days between games at the end of the 2019 season and opening day on May 4. MiLB estimates that only about 35 percent of revenue will be new this year.
“Our season ticket holders who paid for 2020 kept us afloat last year during the pandemic, but those ticket holders used this season since they had paid,” Moore said. “So that’s revenue that we won’t receive in 2021.”
Pete Fisch, the High Point Rockers president, says the relief bill for Minor League Baseball can also help out independent teams if they qualify. The Rockers have been in operation since 2019.
“When this bill was talked about like nine months ago it was supposed to be with (Major League Baseball) affiliated clubs but that changed to include other clubs such as the teams in our in-dependent league,” Fisch said.
The Rockers have already had 11 players signed to other clubs this season.
“We basically have 25 free agents who can be signed and called up to teams that are affiliated with major league clubs,” Fisch said.
Fisch said getting more more baseball fans aware of the bill is a great first step.
“Minor League Baseball is an important part of any community, but it’s not so much as getting a handout,” Fisch said. “All of the clubs around the country didn’t have revenues for concessions, parking and from ticket sales. The pandemic hurt but we probably won’t feel it fully for another two or three years, so that’s why the relief bill is so important.”
When Major League Baseball decided to contracts its minor leagues, about 40 clubs were eliminated. That also means players were left without jobs.
“The loss of those clubs actually helped our league because we gained two of them, but there are some stadiums in a lot of cities throughout the country that are just sitting there empty,” Fisch said.
