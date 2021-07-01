Major relief proposed for Minor League Baseball after missed 2020 season

“We were actually shut down for 20 months," Moore said. "We’ve gotten the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program), but there were losses for every team in revenue with no games being played. When it comes to all of minor-league baseball, it was like a 92% loss in revenue across the board in 2020’s lost season.”

Dash president C.J. Johnson, saying his franchise also would deliver messages to its fans, praised the support of sponsors and season-ticket holders in 2020. Many of those season ticket holders carried over their tickets to 2021, but that doesn’t mean everything is OK.

“The great thing about this bill is it has bipartisan support,” Johnson said. “I don’t know of any other industry that went more than 20 months without any revenue after last season’s cancellation…. This relief will help all the teams, but it will be two or three years until we see the full effect of what the pandemic had on our industry.”

According to Minor League Baseball, the MiLB employed more than 3,300 full-time employees and 32,000 part-time employees before the pandemic. The additional relief funds, which could total $550 million in emergency grants to be administered by the Small Business Administration, would offer clubs more chances to hire more help.