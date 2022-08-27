Mannarino becones first French W-S Open champ

Bragging rights go to Adrian Mannarino this year, at least in his home country of France.

Mannarino was the fifth Frenchman to advance to the final of the Winston-Salem Open, but the first winner as he recovered from a slow start to defeat Serbia’s Laslo Djere 7-6 (1), 6-4 in a brisk one hour and 44 minutes.

It was a battle of unseeded baseliners on a hot and humid Saturday afternoon on the stadium court at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

The other four Winston-Salem Open finalists from France were Julien Benneteau (2011), Gael Monfils (2013), Pierre-Hugues Hebert (2015) and Benoit Paire (2019). Mannarino didn’t put much stock in becoming the first player from France to win this tournament.

“That’s really not something that’s very important to me,” he said. “I am just happy I won the tournament, no matter who won it before me or who wins it after me.”

Djere took control early, however Mannarino broke serve in the middle of the first set and then dominated the tiebreaker, losing only one point.

“It was important that I was able to break back at 4-3 (of the first set), and then I was consistent until the end,” he said. “It was not an easy match.”

Fatigue seemed to bother both players, but especially Djere.

“It was difficult to play today, and I was really tired but at the beginning he gave me a few free points and I was able to convert them,” he said. “But then he started to play better, and I didn’t play as well.”

Mannarino seemed genuinely surprised by his special week. After winning a long three-setter in the first round, he didn’t lose another set.

“It was a really good tournament for me,” he said. “I just came here to get some rhythm and get some matches for the (U.S) Open next week (in New York).”

One of the perks of the Winston-Salem Open is that both finalists get a ride to the U.S. Open in New York on a private plane shortly after Saturday’s match. Mannarino will play qualifier Gijs Brouwer of the Netherlands in the first round, while Djere will go up against No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia.

The second set came down to a single service break, when Djere committed a forehand error, giving Mannarino a 4-3 lead. He easily won his next two service games to clinch the match. Mannarino won the final game at love.

Mannarino’s game plan was to engage in long baseline rallies. It worked to perfection.

“I was not really feeling my best so I couldn’t really go for me shots,” he said. “So when I could not really hit winners I just decided to keep the ball in play and it seemed to work.”

The 2023 Winston-Salem Open is nearly 365 days away, but Mannarino wouldn’t guarantee that he will return to Winston-Salem next year. “I could not tell you about next year,” he said. “Just let me enjoy this year.”

The doubles final, which had been schedule for Friday, was postponed to Saturday because of rain. No. 3 seed Jamie Murray of Scotland and Matthew Ebden of Australia defeated the unseeded team of Hugo Nys of Monaco and Jan Zielinski of Poland 6-4, 6-2.