Mark Brazil, Wyndham Championship tournament director, will take on different role

GREENSBORO — The face of the Wyndham Championship, Mark Brazil, is taking his talents to promote and elevate the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation board.
Brazil, 53, who as tournament director for 20 years helped the tournament be viable and prosperous on the PGA Tour, will be a new chief executive officer of the foundation board. Bobby Long will remain as the board's chairman. And Bobby Powell, formerly the Wyndham Championship's director of operations, will become tournament director.
“This is a great opportunity,” Brazil said. “I kind of wanted to get to my 20th year, and Bobby is ready to be the tournament director.”
Powell, who like Brazil gained experience working with the American Junior Golf Association, has been in his role for 17 years.
“I will still be in charge of all the fundraising and things of that nature,” Brazil said. “But (Powell) will take over more responsibilities, and he's going to be more of the leader of the tournament from that standpoint.”
Long, who has been lock-step with Brazil in helping raise the profile of the Tour's sixth-oldest tournament, said this move would benefit the tournament and bring the Triad more visibility.
“We want to expand the platform of what our golf tournament has become and build on that with the local music scene,” Long said. “Mark’s dealt with golf agents for 20 years, and now he’ll be looking at the entertainment side of things with music and that industry.”
The idea is to give communities more options for entertainment.
“Bobby Long wants to use live music to kind of polish the brand of the Piedmont Triad,” Brazil said. “Every really cool city in America have, or most of them, a couple of things such as a waterway downtown. Those cities also have a really good live music scene, but we don't have any waterways going in downtown Winston or Greensboro or Burlington, but that doesn't mean that we can't create some one of the coolest music things in the country.”
Powell, who joked that the tournament is only 51 weeks away, Aug. 4-7, 2022, said he’s looking forward to following the blueprint put in place by Brazil and Long.
“This is not a colossal change because Mark’s not going anywhere,” Powell said. “It’s formalizing some things, it's just transferring some duties, but he’ll still be involved. So it's really more of me taking on a few additional duties.”
Davis Love III, a three-time winner in Greensboro, won twice when Brazil has been tournament director.
“He’s just so energetic and knowledgeable of the game, and he gets things done,” Love said. “Obviously Bobby Long has done a lot behind the scenes with the local businessmen and women, but Mark has elevated that tournament and he’s a big reason why it’s thrived over these last 20 years.”
Long said when he and Brazil talked several years ago, the tournament was in danger of falling off the PGA Tour schedule. But Brazil started forming relationships with the PGA Tour, landed a title sponsor with Wyndham Worldwide and oversaw a successful move from Forest Oaks Country Club to Sedgefield Country Club in 2008.
“When Mark started he was 33 years old and after seeing his vision of what our tournament could become it was easy to follow his lead,” Long said. “And other business leaders came aboard because Mark just had that gift to make believers out of all of us.”
The Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation is the economic engine that drives the tournament and helps raise money for Triad charities. The non-profit organization listed revenue of $14.5 million with expenses and disbursements of $13.7 million in 2018, the most recent year for which a public Internal Revenue Service Form 990 is available.
In 2018, Brazil’s total compensation was $422,549 as the highest-paid employee, and Powell’s salary totaled $168,250. The foundation listed assets of nearly $1.5 million, including just more than $1 million in land, building and equipment, in 2018.
The tournament gives back in the Triad and beyond. Four backpack programs, for example, have shared at least $100,000 generated through the tournament every year since 2014, according to the 2018 filing. In addition, the two largest beneficiaries listed were youth golf organizations: Six contributions totaling $135,000 to the American Junior Golf Association and $92,442 to The First Tee of the Triad.
Now that the foundation will get more of a boost to try to help bring the Triad more notoriety through live music, with Brazil mentioning country music as the target.
As Brazil passes the title to Powell, he has the utmost confidence that the tournament will continue to thrive.
“(Powell) has been here 17 years, and he's absolutely the best tournament operations director on Tour,” Brazil said. “So, from a standpoint of the future, and our strategic play, he’s going to be there and he’s going to make a great tournament director.”
