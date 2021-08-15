Mark Brazil, Wyndham Championship tournament director, will take on different role

GREENSBORO — The face of the Wyndham Championship, Mark Brazil, is taking his talents to promote and elevate the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation board.

Brazil, 53, who as tournament director for 20 years helped the tournament be viable and prosperous on the PGA Tour, will be a new chief executive officer of the foundation board. Bobby Long will remain as the board's chairman. And Bobby Powell, formerly the Wyndham Championship's director of operations, will become tournament director.

“This is a great opportunity,” Brazil said. “I kind of wanted to get to my 20th year, and Bobby is ready to be the tournament director.”

Powell, who like Brazil gained experience working with the American Junior Golf Association, has been in his role for 17 years.

“I will still be in charge of all the fundraising and things of that nature,” Brazil said. “But (Powell) will take over more responsibilities, and he's going to be more of the leader of the tournament from that standpoint.”

Long, who has been lock-step with Brazil in helping raise the profile of the Tour's sixth-oldest tournament, said this move would benefit the tournament and bring the Triad more visibility.