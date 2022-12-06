Mark Holcomb leaves Oak Grove to coach Bishop McGuinness football

KERNERSVILLE — After building the Oak Grove football program from scratch, Mark Holcomb has decided to take on another project.

The former North Davidson coach has been named head football coach and assistant athletics director at Bishop McGuinness. Holcomb succeeds longtime Villains coach Charlie Jones who retired after the season.

Holcomb built the Oak Grove program from scratch at a high school that opened in 2017, going 39-15 with the Grizzlies, including a 10-0 regular season this year. In 13 seasons as North Davidson's head coach, Holcomb went 115-52.

"We are very excited to have Coach Holcomb join the Bishop McGuinness community," said Jeff Stoller, the Villains' athletics director. "He has an outstanding reputation as both a coach and educator, and we feel he will be a great fit for our school and program. Most every coach and administrator in the Triad knows Coach Holcomb. His track record at both North Davidson and Oak Grove speaks volumes."

Holcomb takes over a Bishop program that has won one NCHSAA football playoff game in school history, in 2018, but has gone 7-31 since. In football, the Villains compete in the Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A Conference along with Carver and Winston-Salem Prep.

Holcomb also taught at North Davidson and had stints as athletics director and assistant principal. On the football field, he was named conference coach of the year multiple times and was an assistant coach in the East-West All-Star game and the Under Armour All-American game and was offensive coordinator in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Fifty-one of Holcomb's players have gone on to compete in college and four have been selected to participate in the Shrine Bowl.

Holcomb holds a B.S. in Social Studies Education from Appalachian State and a master's in Educational Administration from Gardner-Webb. He is a National Board Certified Teacher in Social Studies Education.