Mark Russell of PGA Tour heading into retirement after 40 years of rulings

GREENSBORO – Mark Russell hasn’t had a job with the PGA Tour for the last 40 years even though that’s what it says on his resume.
It’s never felt like work. Not for one day.
And now he’s working his last tournament, the Wyndham Championship, before retiring as the PGA Tour’s vice president of rules and competition.
Russell’s love of the game far outweighs any arguments or disagreements he’s had with tour pros these past four decades. His love of people, the gentlemanlike atmosphere that’s the foundation of golf, and his knowledge of the game has set him apart.
Just how much he’s meant to the tour and to its membership revealed itself on Saturday at Sedgefield Country Club. The massive sand castle built near the 18th tee offered a special inscription thanking Russell, a North Carolina native who was born in Kannapolis and graduated from Elon.
“I’ll miss the people the most,” said Russell, who will turn 70 in November. “This game creates such a bond with people no matter who you are or where you come from or what your beliefs are – golf is a bonding experience.”
Russell, who played golf at Elon but was never good enough to play for a living, graduated in 1974. He eventually landed at Disney World as the director of golf, and he still lives in Orlando with his wife, Laura.
He started working for the PGA Tour in 1981 with the Jack Nicklaus-Arnold Palmer-Gary Player era winding down. But he’s been through the growth of the Tour and has seen at least three generations of the game’s best come through the PGA Tour.
“It’s been a fast 40 years,” Russell said.
Through the years Russell worked with Slugger White, who also retired this year, and the two, along with Jon Brendle, set the standard high for how the job needed to be done. Brendle retired in July 2014.
As Russell drove around on Saturday afternoon in his cart he checked out the weather report, and was in contact with other tour officials. He also waved to most everybody and most knew his name and why not, he gets plenty of air time on broadcasts when rulings are needed.
Russell was most worried about the weather that was approaching, but that’s commonplace and something he’s used to.
“The weather is really the biggest thing we deal with because you have to try to get in 72 holes and that’s what the sponsors want and the Tour wants, so we’ve always got to think about that,” Russell said.
He also couldn’t help being nostalgic as he thought about the first PGA Tour tournament he attended. Driving up with his father from Kannapolis in 1966 they attended the old Greater Greensboro Open won by Doug Sanders.
Now, his final tournament stop of his career is also in Greensboro.
“I guess that’s what you call symmetry,” said Russell, who says this has been one of his favorite tournaments to attend all these years. “I’ve seen a few of these over the years.”
He also talked about his days at Elon when he worked at Alamance Country Club cutting grass and doing other odd jobs. He also worked alongside Bobby Long, who just happens to be the chairman of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation that runs the Wyndham Championship who was also a college student at the time.
“I was on the Mark Russell scholarship where I had to work to stay in school so that’s why I started working at Alamance Country Club,” Russell said.
John Maginnes, who works for PGA Tour radio and is a former PGA Tour player, is also a member at Sedgefield. He made it a special point to seek out Russell on Saturday afternoon to congratulate him.
“He’s been the patriarch of the Tour for all these years,” Maginnes said as he tried a deep southern drawl of Russell’s voice. “Just his reliability and dependability is unmatched. As you know ‘we have an obligation to the sponsors to get in 72 holes.’ That was a bad impression of Mark, but he’s done it so well for so long.”
Just about every Tour player has needed Russell to answer a question on a ruling or make a ruling during play throughout 40 years. Adam Scott joked that he’s spent half of his career with Russell by his side.
“He's a great guy, a stand-up guy, and having to put up with us golf pros for 40 years, he’s done it with class,” Scott said.
In his retirement Russell will play more golf at his home course in Orlando and is also talking with comedy writer Chris Case, who is based in Los Angeles.
“Why isn’t there a sitcom on life at a country club?” Russell said. “So I’ve been talking with Chris at length and we’ll see where it goes. There are so many characters that hang out at country clubs and are involved in the game of golf that to me it seems like it would work.”
What Russell, who plays to a 5 handicap, really loves to talk about is how golf shapes so many lives.
“You have to love this game and what it stands for because it’s a gentlemen’s game and it’s remained that way,” Russell said.
To do what Russell has done for 40 years, you would have to really love the game.
