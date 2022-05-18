Marlon Brim leaves Atkins for 'dream job' as West Forsyth boys basketball coach

CLEMMONS — After Marlon Brim spent seven seasons building a successful boys basketball program at Atkins it was going to take something special for him to leave the Camels. It was going to take a “dream job,” and that’s just what West Forsyth is to Brim.

“West has always been a dream job for a lot of coaches,” Brim said Wednesday night when he was introduced as the Titans’ coach. “The athletes that they have, the tradition that they have. What you can build here is what a high school coach looks for in a job.”

When Kevin King stepped down after three seasons as head coach at West Forsyth, athletics director Mike Pennington knew where to look for a successor. Brim had been an assistant to Pennington at Parkland, helping the Mustangs win the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship in 1999 and a runner-up finish in 2002.

The Atkins program that Brim inherited had never won more than 10 games or finished with a winning record. After two years of building while going 10-38, he guided the Camels to an 86-38 record over the last five seasons.

“Coach Brim has literally built a program from scratch, from the bottom up,” Pennington said. “We believe he is the man we need to get West Forsyth back on the map.”

Under King, the Titans went 16-45 overall and 8-24 in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference, including 8-17 and 3-11 during the 2021-22 season. But that didn’t deter Brim from taking the job.

“This is not a tough job, it’s a great job,” he said. “Being here is one of the jobs that, coming into coaching, I would’ve loved to have. When the opportunity came, I talked to my family and they thought it was a great idea.”

It was tough to say goodbye to his Atkins players earlier this week, Brim said.

“Atkins was great and I love what we’ve done,” he added. “I thank the folks at Atkins for the opportunity.”

Now it’s on to an opportunity to rebuild a West Forsyth program that reached great heights when NBA star Chris Paul and his older brother, C.J., played for the Titans.

“The tradition is here,” Brim said. “It’s just about the dedication and being willing to be coached. That’s what we’re going to bring to the table.”

What can the players who were on hand Wednesday night to meet their new coach expect?

“There’s going to be some wars in practice,” Brim told them. “There’s going to be some toughness in practice, and we’re going to teach you in practice.”

HERE'S MORE ON MARLON BRIM

Age: 50

Family: Wife, Kimberly; daughter, Jalyn, 27; sons, Jacari, 15 (freshman starter at point guard this past season for Atkins, averaging 13 points and 7.3 assists per game), and Jackson, 11.

Hometown: Winston-Salem

High school: Carver, where played under legendary coach Alfred Poe.

College: N.C. Central, where he played one season.

Coaching career: 9 years as an assistant at Parkland, 3 as an assistant at Carver, 7 as head coach at Atkins.

MARLON BRIM ON …

His preferred style of play: “If you watched us play at Atkins, we played full-court man, we pressed and we played with tempo. That’s the same way we want to be here at West. … We want to create turnovers and more possessions.”

Academics: “If you’re not doing your classwork, don’t come out for basketball. If you’re one of those guys who’s going to skip a class, you won’t play for me.”

Rebuilding the West Forsyth program: “I can’t give you a timeline. It will be determined by how the kids buy in, how the kids develop and how willing they are to commit to being good or great, whichever one they want.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

