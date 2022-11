Mary Garber Tip-off Classic continues

MARY GARBER TIP-OFF CLASSIC

BELL DAVIS PITT BRACKET

At Atkins

First round

Saturday's results

No. 1 East Forsyth 53, No. 8 Lexington 32

No. 7 West Forsyth 40, No. 2 Reagan 29

No. 3 Reynolds 52, No. 6 North Wilkes 40

No. 5 East Wilkes 40, No. 4 East Surry 35

Second round

Winners' bracket

Monday's games

No. 1 East Forsyth vs. No. 5 East Wilkes, 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Reynolds vs. No. 7 West Forsyth, 8 p.m.

Losers' bracket

Tuesday's games

No. 8 Lexington vs. No. 4 East Surry, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Reagan vs. No. 6 North Wilkes, 6:30 p.m.

ATRIUM HEALTH WAKE FOREST BAPTIST BRACKET

At Glenn

First round

Saturday's results

No. 1 Atkins 45, No. 8 Carver 3

No. 2 Parkland 73, No. 7 Winston-Salem Prep 40

No. 3 Glenn def. No. 6 North Forsyth

No. 5 Mount Tabor 56, No. 4 Walkertown 29

Second round

Monday's games

Winners' bracket

No. 1 Atkins vs. No. 5 Mount Tabor, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Parkland vs. No. 3 Glenn, 8 p.m.

Losers' bracket

No. 8 Carver vs. No. 4 Walkertown, 5 p.m.

At Atkins

No. 6 North Forsyth vs. No. 7 Winston-Salem Prep, 5 p.m.