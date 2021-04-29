Mask guidelines relaxed for NCHSAA outdoor sports

High school athletes who wish to continue wearing a mask during outdoor competition will be allowed to do so, but masks will no longer be required in N.C. High School Athletic Association competition after 5 p.m. Friday in light of Gov. Roy Cooper's new executive orders regarding COVID-19.

Athletes and coaches in outdoor sports who are not actively participating in competition and cannot socially distance should still wear masks, the NCHSAA said during a video conference with journalists Thursday. Masks will be optional for officials. The changes will be in effect for football regional finals Friday night.

In other actions taken by the NCHSAA's board of directors during its spring meetings that concluded Thursday in Raleigh:

• The association said it will pay the catastrophic insurance premiums for its 427 member schools beginning with the 2021-22 school year. The NCHSAA will pay premiums totaling approximately $500,000 for the coming school year and going forward for each school, with the money coming from the association's endowment of more than $41 million. The premiums will insure athletes, coaches, trainers and managers for all of the NCHSAA's sanctioned sports, as well as participants in each school's cheerleading program.