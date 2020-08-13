Mason Beshears picked the right time to have a career round.
Beshears, a rising junior at West Forsyth, fired a 5-under 66 on Thursday in the 68th Forsyth Junior at Reynolds Park Golf Club on his way to victory.
Beshears trailed by four shots when the final round started, but when it ended with not only his career-low round but the best of the tournament, he was the champion by three shots to claim the Ernest Morris trophy. Anna Howerton, a rising sophomore at Reagan, shot even par 71 to finish three shots back.
“It was kind of a crazy day where I just kept my head down and played my game,” said Beshears, who had seven birdies and two bogeys. “I got off to a good start and just kind of kept it going, so this is unbelievable.”
Since Beshears began the day in fifth place, he wasn’t in the final foursome that included defending champion Sam Haggas, Cooper Diaz, Howerton and Evan Owen. While those four battled it out for 18 holes, in the foursome just ahead Beshears kept making putts.
“I don’t know if it helped me or not,” Beshears said about not being in the final foursome. “I didn’t know where I stood or what they were doing back there.”
Diaz and Haggas were tied for the lead after two rounds with Howerton two shots back. At the turn it was Diaz who had a one-shot lead but two bogeys on the back nine took him out of contention. Diaz, a rising freshman at Reagan, shot 74 and Haggas, a rising senior at Bishop McGuinness, shot 75 in his final Forsyth Junior.
“I know that Mason is a good player and he was like 4 under after nine holes at Pine Knolls on Tuesday,” Howerton said. “I’m not surprised he had such a great round. I did my best and stayed with it so I was happy to compete in this tournament again.”
Howerton finished runner-up for the second straight year.
“I mean, Mason just went out and played great so he deserves it,” Howerton said.
Haggas was trying to repeat as champion and finished five shots behind Beshears, tied for fourth with Rhodes Baker (72).
“That’s golf sometimes,” he said. “I had that feeling last year and had everything working but this time around it wasn’t in the cards.”
Diaz was playing in his first Forsyth Junior and loved the competition and playing in a tournament so close to home.
“It was fun but my putting just wasn’t on point,” said Diaz, who wound up four shots behind Beshears.
Beshears said he struggled in the second round at Tanglewood Park’s Reynolds Course with a 77, but said he realized he wasn’t that far behind when the third round started.
“Coming down the stretch I was feeling the nerves pretty good,” Beshears said. “Luckily I was able to get birdies on a couple of holes coming in and it worked out. I was just having fun out here and this means the world to me.”
Beshears birdied the 15th and 17th holes and even despite a bogey on the 18th had enough cushion for the victory.
In the Cubs Division for children 12 and under, Kevin Zhang broke out of a big pack to win the title by shooting a 39. Zhang beat Reece Hart by four shots after Hart shot 40 in the final round.
“I was pretty nervous on the first day of the tournament because this was my first time in the Forsyth Junior,” Zhang said about his first round of 40.
Zhang, 11, said the biggest key to his win was taking advantage of his length off the tee. The Cubs Division used the junior tees.
“My distance is pretty good,” Zhang said, “and I had a good advantage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.