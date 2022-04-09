Masters Notebook: Kevin Kisner gets his chance to play with Tiger Woods

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Kevin Kisner, who won last year’s Wyndham Championship, got to play with Tiger Woods for the first time in a competitive round on Saturday in the third round of the Masters.

Kisner said it was something he’ll remember for a long time.

“It's great,” said Kisner, who shot 75. “That's the guy you want to be playing with on Saturday at Augusta. Obviously, neither one of us had a great day, but I'm just glad he's back out here with us.”

Kisner said he and Woods didn’t talk at all about Woods limping during most of the round. He’s playing for the first time since a near-fatal car accident in February of 2021.

“We were trying to keep it pretty light out there,” Kisner said. “I'm sure his leg is hurting. I mean, I'm hurting and I'm healthy, so I hope he can get back out here and play a couple more events with us soon.”

Varner has different take on Tiger Woods

Harold Varner III grew up playing junior golf with Daniel Meggs and they became friends. Meggs, a former player at Wake Forest, died at the age of 29 in February of 2020 from colon cancer.

The week that Woods won the 2019 Masters he sent a video Meggs on behalf of Varner. Meggs was battling hard that week to combat the cancer, according to Varner.

Varner says the most memorable of Woods’ five wins at Augusta National came in 2019.

“Tiger sent (Meggs) a video on Wednesday, and Daniel replied back,” Varner recalled. “He said to me, 'Tiger's going to win on Sunday. I'm like he's full of it, in my head.' When he ends up winning, next thing I know I'm crying. People are crying because Tiger won. I'm crying because this kid's dying and Tiger took the time out of his Wednesday to send him a video.”

Varner has honored his late friend by starting a junior golf tournament in his Meggs’ name.

Tiger Woods and his “NASCAR” body

Tiger Woods tried to explain what happens when he walks 18 holes and plays at hilly Augusta National he compared his body to a race car.

He explained that he has to through plenty of work after his round trying to get ready for the next day.

“It worked out great,” Woods said about his first two rounds. “I was hoping I didn't have any setbacks along the way where I couldn't go, but I didn't have any setbacks. Everything has been good, but’s been tough. My team has done a hell of a job getting me ready, getting the body ready.

“After I go ahead and break it out there (on the course), they go ahead and repair it at night. You should know this from all the NASCAR. Break it, fix it. I'm good at breaking it. They're good at fixing it.”

After his Saturday round, however, Woods was clearly limping badly and after he conducted interviews his agent, Mark Steinberg, helped him get up a small hill just outside the clubhouse.

Patrick Reed fights the cold, wind

Patrick Reed fired a 1 over 73 on one of the coldest days in re-cent Masters. It was colder than the November event that was played in 2020.

Reed said he warmed up some on the back nine.

“I started to hit quality golf shots, whether it's pins on left or pins on right, which is always hard to take from, especially going into tomorrow,” Reed said. “Obviously what (Scottie) Scheffler's doing is insane, but that doesn't mean I can't go out there and shoot a really low one tomorrow and get myself into the top five.”

Zalatoris knows Scheffler very well

Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler grew up together in the Dallas area and they have plenty of history. Scheffler, who is ranked No. 1 in the world, has a chance to win his first major on Sunday.

“Honestly, we've played together for 16 years,” Zalatoris said. “First junior event I ever played, Jordan won it, Scottie finished second. It's countless.

“He's just a gamer. Any time we were playing little games at home, it's like you can't count him out. I tip my cap to him for how good he's been playing the last six weeks. Obviously, what he's doing this week is pretty special.”

Scheffler heads into Sunday's final round with a three-shot lead on Cameron Smith.

Short putts….

• The total purse for this year’s Masters is $15 million with $2.7 million going to the winner. In 1997 when Tiger Woods won his first Masters the total purse was $2.7 million with Woods winning $480,000….

• Because none of the amateurs in the field made the cut there will be no award for the low amateur. Austin Greaser, a junior at North Carolina, came the closest shooting 74-77 to finish at 7 over. One of the ceremonies that takes place in Butler Cabin on Sunday is the presentation of the low amateur but that will not take place this year….

• Scottie Scheffler, who is maybe the most underrated No. 1 player to show up the Masters, says nothing has changed after winning three times this season and attaining the No. 1 spot. "My friends are still making fun of me,” he said, “and I've still got to do my chores at home, so nothing really changes."…

• Will Zalatoris was walking to the first tee on Saturday before his round when he was asked if the weather felt more like a college golf tournament. Temperatures were in the high 40s with the wind blowing. “It’s like qualifying at OTC,” Zalatoris said referring to Old Town Club which is the home course of the Wake Forest golf team….

• Scottie Scheffler, who recently moved into No. 1 in the golf rankings, is trying to become the first golfer to win in his start as the No. 1 player in the world since Dustin Johnson did it in 2017 when he won the WGC-Mexico Championship….

• ESPN’s second-round of coverage on Friday was up 31% in viewers from 2021. It’s ESPN’s biggest jump since 2018 as just over 3.5 million viewers watched the telecast….

• Tiger Woods said his putting wasn’t good on Saturday as he had a four-putt on his way to a 78. “I mean, it's just like I hit a thousand putts out there on the greens today,” he said. “Obviously it's affected the score. You take those away and I have normal two putts, I was even par for the day.”

