Masters Notebook: Zalatoris back for more in his second Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Will Zalatoris is getting a full Masters experience this year in his second time playing in the tournament.

Last year as a rookie with no fans allowed on the course because of COVID-19 he didn’t get the full affect. He’s also getting a full dose of windy conditions.

“That’s by far the hardest round I’ve played here even though I haven’t played here a lot,” said Zalatoris, who was second last season.

Zalatoris has put himself into contention again with an even-par 72 on Friday. He’s at 1 under for the tournament.

“It helps because I was right there last year,” said Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest star who was the PGA Tour rookie of the year last season. “Obviously, I know I can do it. It doesn't look like I'm too far out of it, but (Saturday) is supposed to be a little bit colder and will keep the wind up. You've just got to stay patient.”

UNC golfer misses cut after 74-77

Austin Greaser, a junior at North Carolina and the runner-up in the U.S. Amateur last year, missed the cut after shooting 74-77 to finish at 7 over.

He said after struggling in the wind on Saturday it’s tough to reflect but tried anyway.

“I'm not extremely excited about it now,” he said, “but I'm playing at the Masters, a dream come true for a long time and a dream for a lot of people. I got to live it this week, so I really enjoyed it.”

“I think it's a dream for so many, and the fact that I got to live it this week, the fact that I got to feel the nerves, feel the pressure this week, that's what we dream of as players, and that's what I enjoyed,” he said.

Greaser will now turn his attention back to college golf with the ACC Men’s Golf Championships later this month in Panama City, Fla.

Simpson says wind was tough to navigate

Webb Simpson, a former Wake Forest star, survived the windy and colder conditions just like everybody else in the field.

Simpson shot a 74 and is at 1 over for the tournament heading into Saturday’s third round.

“It's just the strength today is a little stronger than what I would call a normal Augusta,” Simpson said about the wind. “There were some gusts, especially towards the end.”

It’s expected to be even colder on Saturday with temperatures in the high 50s, and it will be windy as well.

“That ball's not going to go near as far,” he said. “For the older guys, I think they're going to tighten up a little bit. I'm including myself in the older guys.”

Cameron Young misses cut in first Masters

Cameron Young, who was playing in his first Masters, struggled to find his game but didn’t offer any excuses for shooting 77-77.

“I just played poorly,” said Young, a former Wake Forest star who is a rookie on the PGA Tour. “There wasn’t just one thing that was wrong. It’s some of the worst golf I’ve played in a long time.”

Young, 24, is second on the tour in driving but that didn’t help him in his two rounds.

“I’ll just have to try and find a positive attitude the next couple of days and look to next week,” Young said about playing next week at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C.

LaCava has front-row seat

It’s rather remarkable what Tiger Woods has done in 14 months since a car accident nearly led to the amputation of his right leg.

Woods battled back from early bogey trouble to shoot 74 to make the cut at 1 over par.

Joey LaCava, who is Woods’ caddie, offered his take on what’s happened so far.

“It’s been fun to watch,” he said shortly before Woods addressed journalists after his round on Friday. “You see some of the old shots out there, so it’s been great.”

