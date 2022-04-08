Masters rookie Harold Varner III holding his own after two rounds at windy Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Harold Varner III isn’t going to let the big stage of the Masters get in the way of him having fun at Augusta National Golf Club.

Varner, who is playing in his first Masters thanks to being ranked among the top 50 in the world, may have had the quote of the tournament so far.

He was asked on Thursday after his first round if anything out here bothered him. His reply was perfect: “Nothing. No one is going to die. I just get up there, and I try to hit the best shot I can and keep doing that on every shot.”

That attitude has taken him a long way in his breakout season for the 31-year-old East Carolina graduate who lives in Charlotte.

Moving from Ohio as a youngster to Gastonia with his family Varner has grown up around the game thanks to his grandfather and his father. His parents and grandfather were out among the patrons watching Varner play.

On Friday in the second round Varner was at his effervescent best as he talked for 18 holes in between his shots. He talked with his caddie, Chris Rice, and the other caddies in the threesome as well as his playing partners, Sergio Garcia and Thomas Pieters.

In between his frequent conversations he shot a very solid 1 under 71 and is in contention on the weekend. He’s at 2 under through 36 holes as the windy conditions took center stage in Friday’s second round.

Varner says there’s no way he’s about to have a sour attitude about the game. He and his wife, Amanda, welcomed their first child last October when Liam was born.

As expected there were plenty of East Carolina backers among the patrons, including one from nearby Fort Gordon.

Chris Allen, 44, is a communications specialist in the Army who graduated from East Carolina in 2006. Sporting an ECU purple hat and quarter zip pullover with ECU colors he was having a great time following every one of Varner’s shots.

“This is just the best,” said Allen, who was one of 100 Fort Gordon soldiers who won a lottery to come to the Masters. “I was the 99th on the list for today and I wasn’t going to miss it. This is my first Masters and I was so pumped when Harold was coming so this is a special day for me.”

Allen, who grew up in Virginia Beach, Va., said his parents and an aunt all graduated from East Carolina. As he sipped on a beer he couldn’t help but be thrilled for Varner.

“He’s just such a great representative of East Carolina and I think it’s his attitude that sets him apart,” Allen said. “I mean, he’s smiling all the way around here.”

After finishing nine holes on Friday he stopped to share a hug and a high five with Ben Sutton, a Wake Forest alum who is the founder and chairman of Teall Capital in Winston-Salem who started IMG sports soon after graduating from Wake Forest.

Sutton watched Webb Simpson play in the threesome just in front of Varner’s threesome then had to see Varner hit.

“Harold’s a great guy and he’s just one of those guys that lights up a room,” Sutton said.

Varner’s breakout tournament was in February but it wasn’t on the PGA Tour. Instead, he rolled in a 90-foot putt to win the Saudi International on the 18th hole to beat Bubba Watson by one shot. It was Varner’s second international win and while he’s contended in several PGA Tour tournaments through the years including the Wyndham Championship, he has yet to breakthrough on the PGA Tour.

“That’s given me even more self-belief,” Varner said about the win that helped get him into the Top 50 in the world rankings.

Varner said having the family support is huge, especially this week.

“It's unbelievable. I just saw my dad for the first time just now and he doesn’t like to watch,” Varner said. “He gets too nervous, but I saw my mom. I can't wait to see my kid. Like I said earlier, he's probably going to throw up on me. Yeah, it's awesome.”

As for this weekend Varner said not a lot will change. What he likes is he can spend time with his family and not worry about golf every second of the day.

Varner does think about what it would mean to win on Sunday, however.

“Hell yeah, that’s what I want,” he said. “That's what I want. That's what I'm here to do. So, when I go home, I need to just sit back because it's gotten easier, though, with a family because you don't have time to think about it.

You just hold (Liam), and you're like ‘he doesn't give a (crap) if I have a green jacket or a gold jacket.’”

