Masters rookie J.T. Poston, who won the 2019 Wyndham Championship, ready for next week's tournament

The family aspect will be missing

One of the best aspects of golfers playing in the Masters is sharing the experience with their families.

It’s especially a big deal when a young golfer plays in the tournament for the first time. But because of COVID-19 and the restrictions Poston is only allowed to bring his girlfriend.

“It is a little bit of a bummer that there won’t be any fans,” Poston said. “My family can’t go and walk around, but I will have my girlfriend (Kelly Cox) and it’s still the Masters.”

In some way it might be a little easier to focus without all the family obligations that there usually are the week of the tournament.

Aaron Flener, who is Poston’s caddie, will be inside the ropes for the first time as well. While Poston visited Augusta National and played it twice in February, Flener will be going there for the first time.

“He’s really pumped about it,” Poston said.

Poston says he’s not going to let the pandemic get him down with the restrictions that are in place.