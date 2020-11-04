Masters rookie J.T. Poston, who won the 2019 Wyndham Championship, ready for next week's tournament

J.T. Poston has had chances to play Augusta National Golf Club after turning professional but declined them all.
Poston, who won the 2019 Wyndham Championship to qualify for the 2020 Masters, had a good reason for turning down those offers.
“I wanted to play it after I qualified for the tournament,” said Poston, a Hickory native and Western Carolina graduate. “And now I’ll finally get that chance to be inside the ropes.”
Thanks to the global pandemic the Masters will be played next week in Augusta, Ga. for the first time in the fall. It was moved from its traditional April spot after the professional golf schedule was altered a few times during this COVID-19 calendar year.
As far as Poston is concerned, however, he doesn’t care when its played as long as he’s among the 96 golfers in the field. He’ll be one of 26 first timers playing in a Masters that will be unlike any other.
The first obvious change will be no patrons (that’s what Augusta National calls its fans) will be allowed inside the gates. Only Augusta National members, around 100 journalists, and one family member per golfer will be allowed on course that sits just off Washington Road in Augusta, Ga.
There won’t be the traditional staples of the tournament either such as the par-3 contest. Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, however, are still expected to fire the ceremonial first drives of the tournament before Thursday’s first round.
Poston, who lives in Sea Island, Ga., is playing this week’s PGA Tour stop in Houston but admits he’s looking ahead to Augusta National.
“It does fell like a while ago,” the 27-year-old Poston said about his Wyndham Championship he won in August of 2019 when he didn’t have a bogey over 72 holes on his way to his first PGA Tour win. “I’m obviously excited and playing in the Masters is pretty much everybody’s dream. Since getting to the PGA Tour, winning and getting into that tournament was a goal. To be able to be there and take it all in will be exciting.”
Practice round at 6-years-old
Poston does remember the only time he attended the Masters was in 1999 as a 6-year-old.
He and his father (Ty) went to the Wednesday practice round and saw most of the par-3 contest.
“I don’t remember much about going,” Poston said. “We watched a little of the practice round before the par-3 contest.”
It shouldn’t come as a shock, but Poston does remember watching Tiger Woods hit a few shots in 1999.
“I remember watching Tiger hit some wedges into the 13th green and watched him hit a tee ball on 14,” Poston said about Woods, who is the defending champion after he won his fifth Masters in April of 2019. “I kind of remember walking down the first hole to the bottom of the hill and that’s about it.”
The family aspect will be missing
One of the best aspects of golfers playing in the Masters is sharing the experience with their families.
It’s especially a big deal when a young golfer plays in the tournament for the first time. But because of COVID-19 and the restrictions Poston is only allowed to bring his girlfriend.
“It is a little bit of a bummer that there won’t be any fans,” Poston said. “My family can’t go and walk around, but I will have my girlfriend (Kelly Cox) and it’s still the Masters.”
In some way it might be a little easier to focus without all the family obligations that there usually are the week of the tournament.
Aaron Flener, who is Poston’s caddie, will be inside the ropes for the first time as well. While Poston visited Augusta National and played it twice in February, Flener will be going there for the first time.
“He’s really pumped about it,” Poston said.
Poston says he’s not going to let the pandemic get him down with the restrictions that are in place.
“Everybody keeps talking about with no fans and my family and friends can’t come see me play but my response is if I win then I get invited back every year, then they can see me play,” Poston said. “So I’m going to try and do that and my dream as a kid was the win the Masters and this will be my first try at it and hopefully not my last.”
First-timers don’t win often
The last Masters rookie to win was Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 when he beat Tom Watson and Ed Sneed in a playoff. But maybe in the year of COVID-19 where anything is possible, Poston could contend especially because he's such an outstanding putter.
Masters rookies have won just three times, and the first two were the first two years the tournament was played in 1934 (Horton Smith) and ’35 (Gene Sarazen).
Poston has reached out to his PGA Tour playing friends who also live in Sea Island, Ga. for advice.
“You talk to other guys who have played in the tournament and I’ve picked their brains of guys like Zach Johnson (the 2007 Masters champion), Harris English and Patton Kizzire (who tied for 18th last year),” Poston said. “And they’ve told me I’ll be fine because I putt it so good, so I’m excited because that’s a strength of my game.”
Welcome back. #themasters pic.twitter.com/t908vITy7w— The Masters (@TheMasters) October 26, 2020
Poston already has a game plan after seeing the course in February taking his dad and one of his agents to play 18 holes on a Friday and then again on a Saturday.
“My experience of playing it back in February is I think you have to drive it well,” Poston said. “It’s not like there’s a ton of rough, but you just have to be in the fairway to get it close to the hole on some of those greens.”
Poston, who has only been on the PGA Tour since 2017, will be playing in just his fourth major.
.@TheMasters I’m gonna need a big one. https://t.co/2u8Zf7zXow— Aaron Flener (@AaronFlener) November 3, 2020
“Some of those greens you can leave yourself some brutal putts and chips,” Poston said. “So I think the more you can drive it well, you can then control your golf ball. It’s easier to control it from the middle of the fairway.”
Less pressure without big crowds
When it comes to the Masters, where the crowds are larger for the three practice rounds than the actual tournament rounds, it can be a little overwhelming.
That obviously won’t be the case next week.
“I don’t know,” said Poston, who will be the first Western Carolina graduate to compete in the Masters. “I can see both sides of the equation. For me, with it being in November it will play different than in April but I haven’t seen it like that so I don’t have anything to compare it to. I’m hearing it’s going to play longer than usual but I don’t know any better.”
Whatever happens in Poston’s first Masters he’s adamant about enjoying the experience.
“It’s still the Masters and it’s a major and there’s still a lot of pressure,” he said. “So I wouldn’t say it’s going to be easier to play without fans…. The nerves will still be there. It just will be a different look than we are used to seeing.”
