WINSTON-SALEM — Assistant coach Matthew Tamer has been chosen to take over the North Forsyth boys basketball program.

Tamer succeeds former Winston-Salem State coach James Wilhelmi, whose Vikings teams went 33-31 overall and 20-18 in conference play over three seasons.

Tamer is a former North Forsyth player who has spent the last four seasons as a Vikings assistant. He played college basketball at Catawba and served as head coach at Walkertown from 2013-16, going 13-59.