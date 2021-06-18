Max Ford keeps it in the family with victory in the Wyndham Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club

Max Ford kept it in the family at the 20th Wyndham Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club on Friday afternoon.

Ford, who is from Peachtree Corners, Ga., shot a 4 under 66 to win the same tournament his twin brother, David, won a year ago. David was not in this year’s field, but Max was and he made the most of it winning a major on the American Junior Golf Association tour.

Ford’s 66 put him a 7 under over 72 holes, five shots better than Carter Loflin and Nick Dunlap. Loflin also shot 66 on Friday and Dunlup shot 70.

Four golfers tied for fourth at even par with Andrew Goodman (67), Sihao Cong (67), Eric Lee (69) and Sihan Sandhu (69). Sandhu, who lives in Pinehurst was the highest finisher among those from North Carolina.

Ford, who has signed to play at Georgia, finished 15th in last year’s tournament at Sedgefield. David has signed to play at North Carolina.

