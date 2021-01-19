McMichael reaches NCHSAA volleyball state final, but Bishop McGuinness, West Wilkes fall short

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org
Regional finals
Tuesday's results
CLASS 2-A
East
No. 9 McMichael 3, No. 3 North Lenoir 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-21)
West
No. 8 Newton Foard 3, No. 3 West Wilkes 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-18)
CLASS 1-A
West
No. 1 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, No. 3 Bishop McGuinness 0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-18)
State championship
At Green Level HS, Cary
Saturday's match
CLASS 2-A
McMichael (17-1) vs. Newton Foard (18-0), 10:30 a.m.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Joe Sirera
