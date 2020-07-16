GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T's football season appears to be over before it started.
The MEAC is poised to announce the cancellation or postponement of all fall sports, according to reports on social media.
Kenn Rashad, the editor and publisher of HBCUSports.com, broke the news on Twitter a little before 11 a.m.
"Sources are telling me that the MEAC will be making an announcement to cancel all fall sports," Rashad posted.
— Kenn Rashad (@KennRashad) July 16, 2020
At A&T, seasonal employees reportedly were notified this morning.
