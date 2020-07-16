N.C. A&T Homecoming Parade (copy)

The N.C. A&T Aggie mascot poses before the 2019 Greatest Homecoming on Earth parade in Greensboro.

 Bernadine Hernandez/Special to News & Record

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T's football season appears to be over before it started.

The MEAC is poised to announce the cancellation or postponement of all fall sports, according to reports on social media.

Kenn Rashad, the editor and publisher of HBCUSports.com, broke the news on Twitter a little before 11 a.m.

"Sources are telling me that the MEAC will be making an announcement to cancel all fall sports," Rashad posted.

At A&T, seasonal employees reportedly were notified this morning.

Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments