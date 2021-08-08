Michael Robb 'grinds out' final round 73 to win 74th Forsyth Championship at Tanglewood Park's Championship Course

CLEMMONS – It was no walk through Tanglewood Park for Michael Robb on Sunday in the 74th Forsyth Championship.
Playing on the Championship Course and leading after the first and second rounds, he needed to play good, but not great on Sunday.
“Let’s just say I had to grind there on the back side,” said Robb, 36, who won his first Forsyth Championship after shooting a 3 over 73 to win by three shots over the hard-charging Chris In-gram.
In a field with just 40 golfers, the fewest amount in at least the last 25 years, Robb steadied himself after watching Ingram draw within one after nine holes on Sunday. Ingram, 61, fired a 4 un-der 31 on his front nine to put a scare into Robb.
Robb, however, drained a 20 foot birdie putt on No. 10 and made another 10-foot birdie putt on No. 11 to create a cushion.
“And I needed that cushion,” said Robb, who ended up 3 under for the 54 holes. “Chris was really putting the heat on me out there and he had a tremendous front side.”
The chance that Ingram had came when Robb had three straight bogeys on 14, 15 and 16 but Ingram couldn’t take advantage. On 18 with a three-stroke lead, Robb hit one of his best drives of the day at around 290 yards and had just a wedge to the par-4.
“I just took a deep breath and let it rip,” Robb said about his drive on 18.
Finishing in third place, four shots back was Kenny Flynn, a two-time winner of the tournament. Flynn shot a 4 under 66 that was aided by a hole in one on the 11th hole, a par-3 playing around 180 yards. Dwayne Blakely also had a good final round with a 69 to finish in fourth place.
Ingram, who also finished second to Kevin Logan in the Forsyth Senior Championship earlier this summer, began Sunday seven shots back but made up six of those shots by making four birdies while Robb shot 2 over on the front.
“Today my swing was on,” said Ingram who shot a 1 under 69. “I was hitting the ball close to the pin and had a lot of birdie opportunities. I missed a par putt on 12 and then another short par putt on 14.”
Ingram made an 18 foot par putt on 13 that kept him within striking distance of Robb.
“I hung in there,” Ingram said.
Robb jumped out to the first-round lead with a 66 on Thursday at Reynolds Park the followed that up with a 71 at Pine Knolls on Saturday. His approach to the final round was to stay patient and even though Ingram made a run at him Robb never panicked.
His wife, Liz, and her father came out to watch late in the round but didn’t get too close to the action.
“I was going to be nervous one way or another,” Robb said about getting the family support from a distance. “So they sort of stayed away but I saw them. I appreciate their support and I’ve gotten a bunch of calls and texts from friends throughout the week.”
Robb has been playing in the tournament for years and was a regular in the Forsyth Junior when he was growing up. To get his name on the Lester Kimber Trophy is a big deal.
“This means everything,” Robb said. “To put my name on the trophy is a big deal…. I had to hold it together there after those three bogeys but I was proud of the way I made par on 17 and 18 to close it out.”
Notes: In the Forsyth Open that had a field of 20 golfers who played from the White tees that measured about 6,000 yards, Arlis Pike shot 72 to win that division. Randy Beeson (74) was second, six shots back and Jim Blaylock (73) was third…. Flynn, who wears his hair long these days, was asked since he made a hole in one does that mean he gets a haircut. “No, it means I get to grow it out for at least two more years,” Flynn said….Danny Frye, who struggled to a 90 on Saturday, rebounded nicely in the final round and shot 80 on Sunday.
336-727-4081