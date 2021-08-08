Michael Robb 'grinds out' final round 73 to win 74th Forsyth Championship at Tanglewood Park's Championship Course

Finishing in third place, four shots back was Kenny Flynn, a two-time winner of the tournament. Flynn shot a 4 under 66 that was aided by a hole in one on the 11th hole, a par-3 playing around 180 yards. Dwayne Blakely also had a good final round with a 69 to finish in fourth place.

Ingram, who also finished second to Kevin Logan in the Forsyth Senior Championship earlier this summer, began Sunday seven shots back but made up six of those shots by making four birdies while Robb shot 2 over on the front.

“Today my swing was on,” said Ingram who shot a 1 under 69. “I was hitting the ball close to the pin and had a lot of birdie opportunities. I missed a par putt on 12 and then another short par putt on 14.”

Ingram made an 18 foot par putt on 13 that kept him within striking distance of Robb.

“I hung in there,” Ingram said.

Robb jumped out to the first-round lead with a 66 on Thursday at Reynolds Park the followed that up with a 71 at Pine Knolls on Saturday. His approach to the final round was to stay patient and even though Ingram made a run at him Robb never panicked.

His wife, Liz, and her father came out to watch late in the round but didn’t get too close to the action.