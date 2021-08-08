 Skip to main content
Michael Robb 'grinds out' final round 73 to win 74th Forsyth Championship at Tanglewood Park's Championship Course
Michael Robb 'grinds out' final round 73 to win 74th Forsyth Championship at Tanglewood Park's Championship Course

Recreation Department Graphic

CLEMMONS – It was no walk through Tanglewood Park for Michael Robb on Sunday in the 74th Forsyth Championship.

Playing on the Championship Course and leading after the first and second rounds, he needed to play good, but not great on Sunday.

“Let’s just say I had to grind there on the back side,” said Robb, 36, who won his first Forsyth Championship after shooting a 3 over 73 to win by three shots over the hard-charging Chris In-gram.

In a field with just 40 golfers, the fewest amount in at least the last 25 years, Robb steadied himself after watching Ingram draw within one after nine holes on Sunday. Ingram, 61, fired a 4 un-der 31 on his front nine to put a scare into Robb.

Robb, however, drained a 20 foot birdie putt on No. 10 and made another 10-foot birdie putt on No. 11 to create a cushion.

“And I needed that cushion,” said Robb, who ended up 3 under for the 54 holes. “Chris was really putting the heat on me out there and he had a tremendous front side.”

Michael Robb taps in on the 18th hole on his way to the Forsyth Championship on Sunday.

The chance that Ingram had came when Robb had three straight bogeys on 14, 15 and 16 but Ingram couldn’t take advantage. On 18 with a three-stroke lead, Robb hit one of his best drives of the day at around 290 yards and had just a wedge to the par-4.

“I just took a deep breath and let it rip,” Robb said about his drive on 18.

Finishing in third place, four shots back was Kenny Flynn, a two-time winner of the tournament. Flynn shot a 4 under 66 that was aided by a hole in one on the 11th hole, a par-3 playing around 180 yards. Dwayne Blakely also had a good final round with a 69 to finish in fourth place.

Ingram, who also finished second to Kevin Logan in the Forsyth Senior Championship earlier this summer, began Sunday seven shots back but made up six of those shots by making four birdies while Robb shot 2 over on the front.

“Today my swing was on,” said Ingram who shot a 1 under 69. “I was hitting the ball close to the pin and had a lot of birdie opportunities. I missed a par putt on 12 and then another short par putt on 14.”

Ingram made an 18 foot par putt on 13 that kept him within striking distance of Robb.

“I hung in there,” Ingram said.

Robb jumped out to the first-round lead with a 66 on Thursday at Reynolds Park the followed that up with a 71 at Pine Knolls on Saturday. His approach to the final round was to stay patient and even though Ingram made a run at him Robb never panicked.

His wife, Liz, and her father came out to watch late in the round but didn’t get too close to the action.

“I was going to be nervous one way or another,” Robb said about getting the family support from a distance. “So they sort of stayed away but I saw them. I appreciate their support and I’ve gotten a bunch of calls and texts from friends throughout the week.”

Robb has been playing in the tournament for years and was a regular in the Forsyth Junior when he was growing up. To get his name on the Lester Kimber Trophy is a big deal.

“This means everything,” Robb said. “To put my name on the trophy is a big deal…. I had to hold it together there after those three bogeys but I was proud of the way I made par on 17 and 18 to close it out.”

Notes: In the Forsyth Open that had a field of 20 golfers who played from the White tees that measured about 6,000 yards, Arlis Pike shot 72 to win that division. Randy Beeson (74) was second, six shots back and Jim Blaylock (73) was third…. Flynn, who wears his hair long these days, was asked since he made a hole in one does that mean he gets a haircut. “No, it means I get to grow it out for at least two more years,” Flynn said….Danny Frye, who struggled to a 90 on Saturday, rebounded nicely in the final round and shot 80 on Sunday.

Forsyth Championship Scores

74th Forsyth Championship

Tanglewood Park (Championship Course)

Blue tees (Par-70, 6,500 yards)

Michael Robb 66-71-73-210

Chris Ingram 68-76-69-213

Kenny Flynn 72-76-66-214

Dewayne Blakely 71-76-69-216

Kevin Logan 72-73-72-217

Brad Helms 69-77-71-217

Aaron King 70-70-78-218

Justin Franklin 72-70-77-219

Avery Papalia 71-74-74-219

Jeremy Ray 76-71-72-219

Brian Ingram 75-73-72-220

Mason Beshears 73-77-72-222

Chris Logan 74-74-75-223

Brandon Sheng 75-76-72-223

Sam Haggas 80-74-69-223

Tate Coleman 75-73-76-224

Ben Burkhalter 73-79-73-225

Brad Kiger 76-76-75-227

Paul Yamane 76-78-74-228

Lance Link 73-74-82-229

John Hampton 74-75-80-229

John Hodges 75-78-76-229

Tom Coleman 75-78-78-231

Germane Crowell 77-78-77-232

Trevor Blevins 77-82-78-237

Steve Pegg 79-81-77-237

Greg Einstein 78-82-77-237

Charlie Mensh 81-81-75-237

Logan Crawford 75-83-80-238

Brandon Hughes 77-77-85-239

Russ Patterson 78-85-77-240

Isaiah Trollinger 81-78-82-241

Logan Robbins 78-85-79-242

Keith McElrath 78-85-80-243

Zach Sheets 77-85-84-246

Danny Frye 79-90-80-249

Brian Wood 82-87-84-253

David Teague 85-81-93-259

Brad Smith 90-87-86-263

Gerald Edwards 92-82-94-268

Ryan McMahon 82-81-NS

Forsyth Open

White tees (Par-70, 6,000 yards)

Arlis Pike 71-73-72-216

Randy Beeson 69-78-74-221

Jim Blaylock 76-75-73-224

Joey Howard 76-73-76-225

Pete Howard 71-74-81-226

Sammy Evans 77-71-79-227

Larry Lunsford 74-76-81-231

Sonny Kiger 77-76-78-231

Terrance Newsome 77-77-81-235

Andrew Danley 75-75-86-236

Ralph Harkness 71-85-84-240

Booster Thomas 70-88-86-244

Tyler Kolbe 80-77-88-245

Joe Crocker 85-84-81-250

Van Sinclair 87-77-90-254

Darin Shiflett 82-92-88-262

Steven Blakely 93-91-97-281

Wes Jenkins 97-105-104-306

Past Winners

Year: Winner

2021: Michael Robb

2020: Brandon Einstein

2019: Stuart Fuller

2018: Dan Walters

2017: Uly Grisette

2016: Josh Nichols

2015: Josh Nichols

2014: Chandler White

2013: Chris Cassetta

2012: Jeremy Ray

2011: Kenny Flynn

2010: Chris Cassetta

2009: Uly Grisette

2008: Uly Grisette

2007: Richard Giles

2006: Mark Kriston

2005: Chris Logan

2004: Robert Wooten

2003: John Kelley

2002: Jason Harris

2001: Chris Logan

2000: Kenny Flynn

1999: Tim Saylor

1998: Eric Lawhon

1997: Chris Logan

1996: Tim Saylor

1995: Arlis Pike

1994: Tim Saylor

1993: Marty Griffin

1992: Arlis Pike

1991: Walter Hall

1990: Arlis Pike

1989: Chris Cooper

1988: Claude Lawhon

1987: Lester Kimber

1986: David Roper

1985: Lester Kimber

1984: Walter Hall

1983: Ron Morgan

1982: Walter Hall

1981: Walter Hall

1980: Lester Kimber

1979: Lester Kimber

1978: Ron Morgan

1977: Tommy Sparks

1976: Kevin King

1975: Bob Clark

1974: Bob Cornish

1973: Freddy Einstein

1972: Morris Weisner

1971: Ron Morgan

1970: Walter Hall

1969: Walter Hall

1968: Leonard Thompson

1967: Jerry Norman

1966: Joe Johnson

1965: Charles Martin

1964: Charles Finwall

1963: Bob Galloway

1962: Bob Galloway

1961: Cotton Tatum

1960: Bob Galloway

1959: Bob Galloway

1958: Gus Poindexter

1957: Bill Tise

1956: A.G. Wright

1955: Jim Ferree

1954: Jim Ferree

1953: Joe Bullins

1952: Joe Correll

1951: Stub Sapp

1950: Bailey Glenn

1949: Bailey Glenn

1948: Ed Bullock

Most Titles

Six: Walter Hall

Four: Lester Kimber, Bob Galloway

Three: Chris Logan, Ron Morgan, Arlis Pike, Tim Saylor, Uly Grisette

