Michael Robb's 66 sets the pace in the 74th Forsyth Championship at Reynolds Park

An additional 20 other golfers also signed up, but they are playing the White tees (around 5,900 yards) in what is called the Forsyth Open. The other 40 are going for the Forsyth Championship and are playing the Blue tees (around 6,400 yards).

Also shooting under par was Brad Helms, who shot 69 and is just three shots off the pace. Aaron King shot 1-under 70 and Dewayne Blakely and Avery Papalia shot even par. Kenny Flynn, a former champion, shot 72 along with Justin Franklin and Kevin Logan, who is trying to become the first golfer to win the Forsyth Senior and the Forsyth Championship in the same summer.

Helms has been in contention plenty of times in recent years, and is off to a good start in this tournament.

“I played pretty well,” Helms said. “I’ve been playing pretty well of late so I’m excited about the weekend to see what I can do.”

The other two former champions in the field are Chris Logan (74) and Jeremy Ray (76).

“It certainly helps my chances with a reduced field like this, but we’ll see what happens,” Robb said. “I’ve got a long way to go over the weekend. It’s an open opportunity to have a shot this year to win it.”