Michael Robb's 66 sets the pace in the 74th Forsyth Championship at Reynolds Park

A smaller field doesn’t mean the competition level is any different in the 74th Forsyth Championship.
With just 40 golfers vying for the title, Michael Robb set the pace on Friday at Reynolds Park with a 5-under 66 to grab the first-round lead. Robb has been in contention in previous years, but this time he rode a hot putter the whole day.
“I was rolling the putter,” said Robb, who had eight birdies and three bogeys. “It was just working today. For me, it wasn’t technical, it was just feel. If I just take my time and let it roll, it can happen.”
His 66 gave him a two-shot lead on Chris Ingram, who shot a 68; he had four birdies against just one bogey.
Ingram, who was in contention for the Forsyth Senior Championship in June, was hoping for a lower score, but was all smiles afterward.
“It was OK,” Ingram said. “I didn’t play as well as I should have.”
While the field is the smallest it’s been in the past 25 years or so, Ingram said there’s still a title to be won on Sunday. Saturday’s round moves to Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville with Sunday’s round at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.
“It’s still a competition and there are still good golfers out here,” Ingram said. “It’s a small field but, it’s a real competitive field.”
An additional 20 other golfers also signed up, but they are playing the White tees (around 5,900 yards) in what is called the Forsyth Open. The other 40 are going for the Forsyth Championship and are playing the Blue tees (around 6,400 yards).
Also shooting under par was Brad Helms, who shot 69 and is just three shots off the pace. Aaron King shot 1-under 70 and Dewayne Blakely and Avery Papalia shot even par. Kenny Flynn, a former champion, shot 72 along with Justin Franklin and Kevin Logan, who is trying to become the first golfer to win the Forsyth Senior and the Forsyth Championship in the same summer.
Helms has been in contention plenty of times in recent years, and is off to a good start in this tournament.
“I played pretty well,” Helms said. “I’ve been playing pretty well of late so I’m excited about the weekend to see what I can do.”
The other two former champions in the field are Chris Logan (74) and Jeremy Ray (76).
“It certainly helps my chances with a reduced field like this, but we’ll see what happens,” Robb said. “I’ve got a long way to go over the weekend. It’s an open opportunity to have a shot this year to win it.”
As for the future of the tournament, Robb said he hopes there will be a 75th next year.
The hope was that by breaking the tournament up to where golfers could play the more-forward tees in the Forsyth Open, there would be more participation.
“I’m very worried,” Robb said about the lack of golfers in the field. “I was talking with Katie (Thomas, the co-tournament director with the city’s recreation department) and we were talking about the waning interest in this tournament over the last few years. I love this tournament and I’ve been playing since I was a junior, so hopefully they’ll figure out how to attract more golfers.”
In the Forsyth Open from the 5,900-yard white tees, Randy Beeson shot a 69 and is the first-round leader.
336-727-4081