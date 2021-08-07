Michael Robb's 71 gives him three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round of Forsyth Championship

First-round leader Michael Robb, chasing his first Forsyth Championship, fired a 1-under 71 in the second round on Saturday at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville.
Robb’s 71 — on top of his 66 on Friday — gives him a three-shot lead on Aaron King heading into Sunday’s final round at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. King fired his second straight 70 to stay on the heels of Robb.
Sitting five shots back of the lead is Justin Franklin, who shot a 70 on Saturday. Chris Ingram, after a 68 on Friday, shot 76 and is seven shots back.
Kevin Logan, the Forsyth Senior champion, shot 73 and is eight shots back and Avery Papalia, a graduate student who will play at George Mason this fall, shot 74 and is tied with Logan.
In the Forsyth Open Division, playing from the white tees at around 6,100 yards, Arlis Pike shot 73 and leads Pete Howard (75) by one shot.
74th Forsyth Championship Scores
74th Forsyth Championship
Pine Knolls Golf Club
Blue tees (Par-72, 6,400 yards)
Michael Robb 66-71-137
Aaron King 70-70-140
Justin Franklin 72-70-142
Chris Ingram 68-76-144
Kevin Logan 72-73-145
Avery Papalia 71-74-145
Brad Helms 69-77-146
Jeremy Ray 76-71-147
Lance Link 73-74-147
Dewayne Blakely 71-76-147
Tate Coleman 75-73-148
Brian Ingram 75-73-148
Chris Logan 74-74-148
Kenny Flynn 72-76-148
John Hampton 74-75-149
Mason Beshears 73-77-150
Brandon Sheng 75-76-151
Brad Kiger 76-76-152
Ben Burkhalter 73-79-152
Tom Coleman 75-78-153
John Hodges 75-78-153
Sam Haggas 80-74-154
Brandon Hughes 77-77-154
Paul Yamane 76-78-154
Germane Crowell 77-78-155
Logan Crawford 75-83-158
Isaiah Trollinger 81-78-159
Trevor Blevins 77-82-159
Steve Pegg 79-81-160
Greg Einstein 78-82-160
Charlie Mensh 81-81-162
Zach Sheets 77-85-162
Ryan McMahon 82-81-163
Keith McElrath 78-85-163
Russ Patterson 78-85-163
Logan Robbins 78-85-163
David Teague 85-81-166
Brian Wood 82-87-169
Danny Frye 79-90-169
Gerald Edwards 92-82-174
Brad Smith 90-87-177
Forsyth Open Division
White tees (Par-72, 6,100 yards)
Arlis Pike 71-73-144
Pete Howard 71-74-145
Randy Beeson 69-78-147
Sammy Evans 77-71-148
Joey Howard 76-73-149
Andrew Danley 75-75-150
Larry Lunsford 74-76-150
Jim Blaylock 76-75-151
Sonny Kiger 77-76-153
Terrance Newsome 77-77-154
Ralph Harkness 71-85-156
Tyler Kolbe 80-77-157
Booster Thomas 70-88-158
Van Sinclair 87-77-164
Joe Crocker 85-84-169
Darin Shiflett 82-92-174
Steven Blakely 93-91-184
Wes Jenkins 97-105-202
