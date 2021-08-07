 Skip to main content
Michael Robb's 71 gives him three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round of Forsyth Championship
Michael Robb's 71 gives him three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round of Forsyth Championship

First-round leader Michael Robb, chasing his first Forsyth Championship, fired a 1-under 71 in the second round on Saturday at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville.

Robb’s 71 — on top of his 66 on Friday — gives him a three-shot lead on Aaron King heading into Sunday’s final round at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. King fired his second straight 70 to stay on the heels of Robb.

Sitting five shots back of the lead is Justin Franklin, who shot a 70 on Saturday. Chris Ingram, after a 68 on Friday, shot 76 and is seven shots back.

Kevin Logan, the Forsyth Senior champion, shot 73 and is eight shots back and Avery Papalia, a graduate student who will play at George Mason this fall, shot 74 and is tied with Logan.

In the Forsyth Open Division, playing from the white tees at around 6,100 yards, Arlis Pike shot 73 and leads Pete Howard (75) by one shot.

74th Forsyth Championship Scores

74th Forsyth Championship

Pine Knolls Golf Club

Blue tees (Par-72, 6,400 yards)

Michael Robb 66-71-137

Aaron King 70-70-140

Justin Franklin 72-70-142

Chris Ingram 68-76-144

Kevin Logan 72-73-145

Avery Papalia 71-74-145

Brad Helms 69-77-146

Jeremy Ray 76-71-147

Lance Link 73-74-147

Dewayne Blakely 71-76-147

Tate Coleman 75-73-148

Brian Ingram 75-73-148

Chris Logan 74-74-148

Kenny Flynn 72-76-148

John Hampton 74-75-149

Mason Beshears 73-77-150

Brandon Sheng 75-76-151

Brad Kiger 76-76-152

Ben Burkhalter 73-79-152

Tom Coleman 75-78-153

John Hodges 75-78-153

Sam Haggas 80-74-154

Brandon Hughes 77-77-154

Paul Yamane 76-78-154

Germane Crowell 77-78-155

Logan Crawford 75-83-158

Isaiah Trollinger 81-78-159

Trevor Blevins 77-82-159

Steve Pegg 79-81-160

Greg Einstein 78-82-160

Charlie Mensh 81-81-162

Zach Sheets 77-85-162

Ryan McMahon 82-81-163

Keith McElrath 78-85-163

Russ Patterson 78-85-163

Logan Robbins 78-85-163

David Teague 85-81-166

Brian Wood 82-87-169

Danny Frye 79-90-169

Gerald Edwards 92-82-174

Brad Smith 90-87-177

Forsyth Open Division

White tees (Par-72, 6,100 yards)

Arlis Pike 71-73-144

Pete Howard 71-74-145

Randy Beeson 69-78-147

Sammy Evans 77-71-148

Joey Howard 76-73-149

Andrew Danley 75-75-150

Larry Lunsford 74-76-150

Jim Blaylock 76-75-151

Sonny Kiger 77-76-153

Terrance Newsome 77-77-154

Ralph Harkness 71-85-156

Tyler Kolbe 80-77-157

Booster Thomas 70-88-158

Van Sinclair 87-77-164

Joe Crocker 85-84-169

Darin Shiflett 82-92-174

Steven Blakely 93-91-184

Wes Jenkins 97-105-202

Breaking News