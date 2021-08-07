Michael Robb's 71 gives him three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round of Forsyth Championship

First-round leader Michael Robb, chasing his first Forsyth Championship, fired a 1-under 71 in the second round on Saturday at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville.

Robb’s 71 — on top of his 66 on Friday — gives him a three-shot lead on Aaron King heading into Sunday’s final round at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. King fired his second straight 70 to stay on the heels of Robb.

Sitting five shots back of the lead is Justin Franklin, who shot a 70 on Saturday. Chris Ingram, after a 68 on Friday, shot 76 and is seven shots back.

Kevin Logan, the Forsyth Senior champion, shot 73 and is eight shots back and Avery Papalia, a graduate student who will play at George Mason this fall, shot 74 and is tied with Logan.

In the Forsyth Open Division, playing from the white tees at around 6,100 yards, Arlis Pike shot 73 and leads Pete Howard (75) by one shot.

