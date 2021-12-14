Middle school athletics programs gain donation from Winston-Salem Open

“We hope to use these funds in schools that often struggle to find financial support outside of their parents and the district," Alexis McCoy, the school system's assistant athletics director, said in a news release.

The ATP Tour event was held. Aug. 21-28 at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. The gift to the school system is the largest in the tournament’s 11-year history, with previous donations topping at $10,000, according to the news release.

“It’s our hope most of our donation will be used to assist Title I schools within our district," Winston-Salem Professional Tennis board chairman Don Flow said in the news release. "We know athletics help young people do more than just get exercise. Sports help improve cognitive development and skills, create friendships and improve a child’s overall self-esteem. We want to help provide these athletic resources to young people who might not otherwise have access to them."