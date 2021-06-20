Mike Goodes, a veteran PGA Tour Champions golfer from Browns Summit, recovering after heart attack

Goodes stayed in the hospital all week and was also given a multitude of tests, according to Anthony.

“Mike is resting at home and doing well,” Anthony said on Saturday. “He really appreciates all the prayers and support.”

Anthony has been keeping a Caring Bridge page on Goodes to keep Goodes’ friends updated.

Green, who lives in Greensboro, was one of the first to help with trying to revive Goodes. Green said he was walking slightly ahead of Goodes on the 10th hole when he turned around and saw Goodes on the ground.

“It was our first hole of the day,” Green said. “Mike was in the right place because he was surrounded by friends, and to have one of Greensboro’s top cardiologists 300 yards away - God put him in the right place.”

Green, 65, said there’s not a lot to say about what happened other than it can be a warning for others.

“You can never take anything for granted so when we heard that Mike was improving we all were grateful,” Green said. "I know the word 'miracle' is thrown around a lot but that's what this is."

Goodes is a fighter