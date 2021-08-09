Milestone: Tournament director Mark Brazil celebrating 20 years at the Wyndham Championship

Just how much was the tournament in jeopardy of going away several years back before Bobby Long and other businessmen in the Triad saved it?

I think that in 2000, 2001, 2002 the tournament's that were trying to keep up with what Tiger was doing as he was elevating the tour. The tour structures were changing and the model wasn’t great and we were not in great shape. You can't have a volunteer coming in here running the tournament every year and thinking just about that year. We needed a team in place that could think about the next five or next 10 years.

If there was one thing you could change since you be-came tournament director, what would that be?

I don’t know, maybe have more room at different places around Sedgefield. But I say that, right, but as Tiger said when he was here this place needs to stay just as is it because the (Tour) doesn’t play at many courses like this one.

The Wyndham Championship doesn’t always attract the highest-ranking golfers in the world because its the final regular-season event, but how have you turned that into a positive?