Milestone: Tournament director Mark Brazil celebrating 20 years at the Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO - It’s safe to say that if not for a cold call to Bobby Long made by Wyndham Championship tournament director Mark Brazil several years ago the PGA Tour stop as we know it may have been stricken from the schedule.
Brazil, the energetic tournament director of the Wyndham Championship, was given the keys to the tournament as a 33-year-old former whiz kid with the American Junior Golf Association. He’s not a kid anymore, and 20 years later he’s the face of the Triad’s only PGA Tour stop.
The Greensboro Jaycees, which ran the tournament for a long time, hired Brazil in 2001 and the challenges her inherited were numerous.
A turning point was a call that Brazil made to Long, one of the most successful businessmen in the Triad. Brazil had never met Long but had a proposition for him to help bring financial stability to a tournament that needed it.
Brazil also helped facilitate the move from Forest Oaks Country Club to historic Sedgefield Country Club after the 2007 tournament. He also made inroads on a title sponsor with Wyndham that is thriving today and the contract runs through the 2026 tournament.
The Wyndham Championship’s Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, thanks to that phone call from Brazil to Long, helped changed the fortune of the tournament.
Maybe Brazil's best attribute is his ability to get along with most anybody. From golfers to their agents, to the caddies to volunteers and to the people that have become important cogs on his staff, Brazil is a people person.
It’s easy to think back to the days when the tournament could have disappeared as the PGA Tour began contracting its schedule, but Brazil worked to keep the tournament viable.
Brazil has helped the Wyndham Championship become the comeback story on the PGA Tour, but he often deflects credit to Long and to others.
“It’s been a great ride,” Brazil said.
Brazil sat down with the Greensboro News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal to discuss his 20 years on the job.
Does it feel like it’s been 20 years since you were named the tournament director of the Wyndham Championship?
Well, it's been a lot of fun. And I can't I guess I can't quite believe it's been 20, which makes me realize that I'm not a young guy anymore. I've enjoyed every year and what I like is that every year is different.
You've been a part of the last 19 tournaments so what memories stands out?
The 2015 tournament (with Tiger Woods in the field) was pretty good. What was even cooler was Davis (Love III) won his third (Wyndham Championship) as a 52-year-old grandfather that year. So those were pretty cool memories. I would also say when we were able to get Wyndham to be our title sponsor was huge, and then when we moved over here to Sedgefield and later John McConnell bought the course have all been things that have helped this tournament.
Just how much was the tournament in jeopardy of going away several years back before Bobby Long and other businessmen in the Triad saved it?
I think that in 2000, 2001, 2002 the tournament's that were trying to keep up with what Tiger was doing as he was elevating the tour. The tour structures were changing and the model wasn’t great and we were not in great shape. You can't have a volunteer coming in here running the tournament every year and thinking just about that year. We needed a team in place that could think about the next five or next 10 years.
If there was one thing you could change since you be-came tournament director, what would that be?
I don’t know, maybe have more room at different places around Sedgefield. But I say that, right, but as Tiger said when he was here this place needs to stay just as is it because the (Tour) doesn’t play at many courses like this one.
The Wyndham Championship doesn’t always attract the highest-ranking golfers in the world because its the final regular-season event, but how have you turned that into a positive?
I think there’s probably more stories going on during our week than any other PGA Tour tournament because guys are playing for their livelihood to stay in the top 125 and to play in the playoffs. Some guys are here are trying to get some of that extra bonus money as well. This is the place where careers are started or even extended.
This tournament is known for tons of birdies where 59 is almost always in play so do you think that is what the PGA Tour golfers like the most about the Wyndham?
I don't know the answer to that. When you get a golf course in as perfect condition as this with the greens fast and undulating, these guys are going to shoot lights out.
How significant was the move to include the Triad region into the marketing of the tournament instead of just a Greensboro thing?
When Bobby long got involved, that was really the first thing he wanted to do. He wanted to bring the surrounding cities like Winston and High Point and Burlington into the tournament. It was pivotal to our success.
What do you think the reputation is of the fans for this tournament?
It was a great event last year for the players and we got it in (with no fans in attendance because of COVID-19), but I never want to see one of those again. The fans make this golf tournament and always have since 1938.
With the rules in place for this year with fans having to wear face masks at the indoor structures here, do you still think fans will maybe appreciate it more this time around?
I think we're seeing that already. And not only our fans, but our sponsors. We didn't have the opportunity last year so they're coming back.
What do you think the future holds for the Wyndham Championship?
We've got a great team in place with senior leadership on my staff with Bobby Powell, the head of tournament operations. But I think that the energy is still there because of my staff, our board of directors and our volunteer committee. So I think things look good. I think there's going to be a lot of changes that the tour is going to be addressing over the next five years. I think that we are going to be in a good position when things shake out. We’re in a good spot.
