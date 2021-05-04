Minor-league baseball makes its return to the Triad for Hoppers and Dash; 'I’m living the dream, brother. I’ve got a hot dog and a beer.'

GREENSBORO AND WINSTON-SALEM – Baseball, man, baseball.

It’s a sport that means so much to so many that seeing it live and in person again was a guilty pleasure for all on Tuesday night. The Winston-Salem Dash and the Greensboro Grasshoppers opened their seasons on Tuesday, and in a word, it was fun.

The Hoppers play at First National Bank Field, and even though the stadium is in its 17th year, it still looks new. And it smelled exactly how baseball should smell – a hint of popcorn in the air.

Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, with the lights fully illuminated, never looked better with the Winston Tower in the background over the centerfield fence.

No matter the age of the fans there was a sense of anticipation since minor-league baseball hadn't been played in our area for more than 600 days going back to Aug. 29, 2019. In 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic raging, the three ballparks in our area, including the High Point Rockers in Truist Point, were devoid of baseball.

“It’s just great to back and seeing people again,” said Mike Nunn, an usher in his fifth season for the Hoppers. “I love Hoppers baseball and it’s just a great place to see a game and see friends.”