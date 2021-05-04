Minor-league baseball makes its return to the Triad. 'I’m living the dream, brother. I’ve got a hot dog and a beer.'

GREENSBORO AND WINSTON-SALEM – Baseball, man, baseball.
It’s a sport that means so much to so many that seeing it live and in person again was a guilty pleasure for all on Tuesday night. The Winston-Salem Dash and the Greensboro Grasshoppers opened their seasons on Tuesday, and in a word, it was fun.
The Hoppers play at First National Bank Field, and even though the stadium is in its 17th year, it still looks new. And it smelled exactly how baseball should smell – a hint of popcorn in the air.
Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, with the lights fully illuminated, never looked better with the Winston Tower in the background over the centerfield fence.
No matter the age of the fans there was a sense of anticipation since minor-league baseball hadn’t been played in our area for more than 600 days going back to Aug. 29, 2019. In 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic raging, the three ballparks in our area, including the High Point Rockers in Truist Point, were devoid of baseball.
“It’s just great to back and seeing people again,” said Mike Nunn, an usher in his fifth season for the Hoppers. “I love Hoppers baseball and it’s just a great place to see a game and see friends.”
After being one of the first fans into First National Bank Field, Gene Klann of Greensboro sipped on a beer and enjoyed a hot dog with the works.
“I’m living the dream, brother,” Klann said. “I’ve got a hot dog and a beer, and the game’s going to start in about 20 minutes. I missed this – we all missed this.”
In the fifth inning of the Dash’s game against the Rome Braves in Winston-Salem, the youngest fan in the stadium was hungry. Three-week-old Lennon Free was in tears while her father, Zachary, soothed her.
“I’m all alone out here,” he joked, sitting on the grass just over the left-field fence. “My wife and her sister and her two kids are walking around, so I’m on duty.”
Zachary, a church pastor, loved every minute of his time at the ballpark. It all seemed so normal.
“Just the community aspect of all this is great, and it’s been so long,” said Zachary, who grew up three hours from Atlanta, where he family woudl drive to Braves games.
Now, he and his young family can go five minutes away to see baseball.
“I really do appreciate this even more,” he said.
C.J. Johnson, the Dash president, loved hearing the sound of fans in the ballpark again. Nearly 3,000 were allowed to attend with the capacity guidelines, and masks were mandatory.
What Johnson wasn’t prepared for were fans’ comments.
“They were saying ‘congratulations’ because they realize it’s been so long and we were hurting not being able to have games in 2020,” Johnson said. “I think that really shows that the community here in Winston-Salem is really behind us, so we’re encouraged because this wasn’t like other openers we’ve had.”
Among the changes with minor-league baseball include no on-field, between innings promotions. Players are not allowed to sign autographs before or after games, and fans are distanced in each stadium.
James Blackburn, a Dash usher, said he missed the interactions with the fans last year. He’s committed to work a lot of games this summer and said opening night is always special.
“It’s more special this year because we’ve all missed this,” Blackburn said. “You miss the people more than anything, and it’s maybe something you took for granted. Not anymore.”
Back in Greensboro, Donald Moore, who is in his 18th season as president of the Hoppers, had a large smile underneath his mask.
“You just miss seeing people the most,” Moore said. “The relationships you build through the years, and we went nearly two years not seeing folks, so this means a lot.”
Moore said that about 2,200 fans attended the Hoppers’ opener against Hickory.
“We didn’t think this night would ever come, but we’re thankful we pulled this off,” Moore said.
The comment that Moore heard the most from fans was rather simple.
“They are coming up to me and saying, ‘It’s good to see you,’” he said. “We all feel that way.”
Early in the game with Hickory, a family was seated on the first-base line when a promotion for Biscuitville was announced. If a Hickory player struck out, all fans would receive a coupon for a free biscuit.
“Biscuit, biscuit, biscuit,” chanted 6-year-old Cooper Bodine.
Alas, the Hickory player did not strike out, but Bodine wasn’t upset.
In the sixth inning back in Winston-Salem, the Braves’ Logan Brown was hitting when a boisterous fan let him have it.
“Hey, aren’t you the bat boy? Why are you hitting?” the fan screamed, referring to Brown’s jersey number, 99.
Brown then proceeded to roll out to the pitcher.
Diana Rhodes, who has been a Greensboro season ticket holder since 2006, attended the season opener with her friend, Susan Klopp. Rhodes said she couldn’t wait to go buy a hot dog because she missed that in 2020.
“I missed the terrible hot dogs and beer,” Rhodes said. “I don’t even like hot dogs, but when you come to the ballpark you have to eat one. I’ll do that again tonight.”
Baseball, man, baseball.
