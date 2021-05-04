Minor league baseball makes its return to the Triad with the Hoppers and Dash getting back to the field

GREENSBORO/WINSTON-SALEM – Baseball, man, baseball.
It’s a sport that means so much to so many that seeing it live and in person again was a guilty pleasure for all on Tuesday night. The Winston-Salem Dash and the Greensboro Grasshoppers opened their seasons on Tuesday, and in a word, it was fun.
The Hoppers play at First National Bank Field and even though the stadium has been around for nearly two decades it still looks new. And it smelled exactly how baseball should smell – a hint of popcorn in the air.
At Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem with the lights fully illuminated it never looked better with the Winston Tower in the background over the centerfield fence.
No matter the age of the fans there was a sense of anticipation since minor league baseball hasn’t been played in our area for more than 600 days going back to the end of the summer in 2019. In 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic raging the three ballparks in our area which includes the High Point Rockers in Truist Park were devoid of baseball.
“It’s just great to back and seeing people again,” said Mike Nunn, an usher in his fifth season for the Hoppers. “I love Hoppers baseball and it’s just a great place to see a game and see friends.”
After being one of the first fans into First National Bank Field Gene Klann of Greensboro was sipping on a beer and enjoying a hot dog with the works.
“I’m living the dream brother,” Klann said. “I’ve got a hot dog and a beer and the game’s going to start in about 20 minutes. I missed this – we all missed this.”
In the fifth inning of the Dash-Braves game in Winston-Salem the youngest fan in the stadium was hungry. Three-week-old Lennon Free was in tears while her father, Zachary, soothed her.
“I’m all alone out here,” he joked sitting on the grass just over the left-field fence. “My wife and her sister and her two kids are walking around so I’m on duty.”
Zachary, who is a pastor at a local church, was loving every minute of his time at the ballpark. It all seemed so normal.
“Just the community aspect of all this is great and it’s been so long,” said Zachary, who grew up three hours from Atlanta where his family had to drive a long way to see a Braves game.
Now, he and his young family can come five minutes away to see baseball.
“I really do appreciate this even more,” he said.
C.J. Johnson, the president of the Dash, loved hearing the sound of fans in the ballpark again. There were close to 3,000 who were allowed to attend with the capacity guidelines during the pandemic and masks were mandatory.
What Johnson wasn’t prepared for were the comments he heard from a lot of fans.
“They were saying ‘congratulations’ because they realize it’s been so long and we were hurting not being able to have games in 2020,” Johnson said. “I think that really shows that the community here in Winston-Salem is really behind us, so we’re encouraged because this wasn’t like other openers we’ve had.”
Among the changes with minor league baseball and the pandemic included no on-field, between innings stunts. There are also no autographs allowed before or after the games and fans had to sit apart in each of the stadiums to be properly social distanced.
James Blackburn, who is an usher for the Dash, said he missed the interactions with the fans last year. He’s committed to work a lot of games this summer and said opening night is always special.
“It’s more special this year because we’ve all missed this,” Blackburn said. “You miss the people more than anything, and it’s maybe something you took for granted. Not anymore.”
Back in Greensboro, Donald Moore, who is in his 18th season as president of the Hoppers was displaying a large smile underneath his mask.
“You just miss seeing people the most,” Moore said. “The relationships you build through the years, and we went nearly two years not seeing folks so this means a lot.”
Moore said that around 2,200 fans there for the Hoppers opener with Hickory.
“We didn’t think this night would ever come but we’re thankful we pulled this off,” Moore said.
The comment that Moore heard the most from fans was rather simple. “They are coming up to me and saying it’s good to see you,” he said. “We all feel that way.”
Early in the game with Hickory, a family was seated on the first-base line when a promotion for Biscuitville was announced. If a Hickory player struck out then all the fans would receive a coupon for a free biscuit.
“Biscuit, biscuit, biscuit,” chanted 6-year-old Cooper Bodine.
Alas, the Hickory player did not strike out but Bodine wasn’t upset.
In the sixth inning back in Winston-Salem, Logan Brown of the Braves was hitting when a boisterous fan let him have it. “Hey, aren’t you the bat boy? Why are you hitting,” the fan screamed referring to Brown’s number on his jersey that was 99.
Brown then proceeded to roll out to the pitcher as he was retired easily.
In Greensboro Diana Rhodes, who has been a season ticket holder since 2006, was at the game with her friend, Susan Klopp. Rhodes said she couldn’t wait to go buy a hot dog because she missed that in 2020.
“I missed the terrible hot dogs and beer,” Rhodes said. “I don’t even like hot dogs but when you come to the ballpark you have to eat one. I’ll do that again tonight.”
Baseball, man, baseball.
