Modified Division: Burt Myers will go for his fifth title in a row this season at Bowman Gray Stadium

The 72nd season of one of the oldest NASCAR-sanctioned series will open on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium. Eleven weeks of racing will determine points titles in four divisions. A preview of the Modified Division.
Defending champion
Burt Myers
Residence
Walnut Cove
Age
45
Years at the track
26 years with 10 titles including four straight
2019 success
“We just had a lot of hard working, dedicated crew that wants to win and do whatever it takes to succeed. Maybe early in my career it was about the trophy that night but it’s more about having the whole package and being consistent each Saturday night.”
On winning five in a row
“It will be different because I believe there are only 11 weekends instead of the usual 17 or 18, so it’s a shorter season. I think we have to take the same mentality into this season and be consistent. I don’t know that it will necessarily be harder because of the shorter season but we know it’s important to get off to a good start the first couple of weeks.”
About the cars
The Modifieds, NASCAR's first sanctioned division, have been the featured division at Bowman Gray Stadium since racing began in 1949. At 2,650 pounds minimum, the lightweight Modifieds are still the most powerful cars sanctioned by NASCAR.
If you go
What: Hayes Jewelers 200, Modified Division; 40-lap Sports-man race; races in Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions.
When: Saturday. Gates open 6 p.m., first race 8 p.m.
Where: Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem.
Admission: $12 adults, $2 ages 6-11; free ages 5 and under. Cash only for all tickets sold at the gate on race night.
Parking: Free.
Learn more: bowmangrayracing.com
336-727-4081