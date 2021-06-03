Modified Division: Burt Myers will go for his fifth title in a row this season at Bowman Gray Stadium

The 72nd season of one of the oldest NASCAR-sanctioned series will open on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium. Eleven weeks of racing will determine points titles in four divisions. A preview of the Modified Division.

Defending champion

Burt Myers

Residence

Walnut Cove

Age

45

Years at the track

26 years with 10 titles including four straight

2019 success

“We just had a lot of hard working, dedicated crew that wants to win and do whatever it takes to succeed. Maybe early in my career it was about the trophy that night but it’s more about having the whole package and being consistent each Saturday night.”

On winning five in a row