Matthew Thompson, a Winston-Salem native and former Wake Forest tennis player, will partner with Skander Mansouri in the main draw of the doubles at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open later this month.

Mansouri was part of the Wake Forest’s tennis team that captured the national championship in 2018. Mansouri made his ATP debut in 2015 at the Winston-Salem Open with then-teammate Christian Seraphim.

Thomson will begin the school year as a graduate student at Wake Forest. He has earned a spot on the both the 2022 and ‘23 All-ACC academic team. The 23-year-old has a 34-12 career singles record and is 60-26 in doubles.

“Local fans and Demon Deacons will have a lot to cheer for this year,” said Jeff Ryan, the tournament director. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these guys a spot to play, especially since they are so well-loved in our community.”

The remainder of the field will fill up with more than two dozen of the world’s top 50 players, including current World No. 5 Rajeev Ram and No. 6 Joe Salisbury. The pair will enter as the likely top seed and have claimed 10 titles since 2019.

Defending Winston-Salem Open champions Jamie Murray and Matthew Ebden are returning but not as partners. Ebden enters as the probable No. 2 seed paired with Rohan Bopanna. The team have already claimed two titles in 2023. Murray will partner with Michael Venus as they look to add a fourth trophy to their season together.

“It’s fantastic to see more than half of the top 50 players in the world coming to Winston-Salem to play,” Ryan said. “This just shows how much the players enjoy the area and the fans.”

The tournament will run Aug. 19-26 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.