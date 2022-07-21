Morgan Ketchum, Macy Pate fall in round of 32 at USGA's U.S. Girls' Junior

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Two of the stars of Reagan High School's state championship golf team in 2021 reached the round of 32 of a U.S. Golf Association tournament in Kentucky before being eliminated Thursday.

Morgan Ketchum, a graduate who will play at Virginia Tech beginning with the 2022-23 sports year, lost her match at the USGA's U.S. Girls' Junior 1-up to Yana Wilson of Henderson, Nev.

Wilson birdied the final hole, a 555-yard par-5, to win the match. Ketchum shot an even-par 73.

Reagan rising junior Macy Pate, who announced this summer that she plans to attend Wake Forest after she graduates in 2024, lost 5 and 3 to Kylee Choi of Murrieta, Calif. Choi won four holes on the front nine, getting three of them with birdies as Nos. 5, 7 and 9.

Sixty-four players advanced from 36-hole qualifying to match play at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Ky.

Pate shot rounds of 76 and 72, 2 over par, in stroke-play qualifying and tied for 33rd. She defeated Megan Meng of New Jersey 3 and 2 in a first-round match Wednesday.

Ketchum carded a pair of 74s in stroke play and was among the group tied with Page.

Ketchum beat Lynn Lim of Tennessee 3 and 2 in the first round.