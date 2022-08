A.J. Sanders closes the deal in Stadium Stock while Riley Neal is disqualified after his win; Also, final points' standings are official

It’s probably a good thing Winston-Salem State doesn’t have its first home football game until early October so that will give the grass field time to grow back after some suburb donuts were spun on Saturday in the final night of racing this season at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Krispy Kreme would have been proud of the donuts the champions, and some of the race winners, spun to celebrate the long season.

“You’ve got to spun a donut, that’s tradition,” a smiling Tim Brown said after claiming his 12th championship, the most in stadium history.

All four of the division leaders headed into Saturday night with a chance to win titles and they all delivered. From Brown to “Tiger” Tommy Neal in Sportsman to Billy Gregg in the Street Stock to A.J. Sanders in the Stadium Stock all went home happy.

Sanders finished second in the late race to Chuck Wall, but Sanders easily claimed his division’s title.

"It feels great," Sanders told Bowman Gray Stadium's racing website after the race. "To be 54 years old and do this - 40 years and here we are. I hate, I really do hate Brandon (Brendle) broke an axle. I knew something was going on. My windshield was covered up with oil on lap 1. I didn't know who it was coming from, but evidently, he had an axle break at the end.”

As for Family Neal it wasn’t as good of a night as it could have been. While Tommy won the points’ title and declared he will race in the Modified Division next season, 14-year-old sensation Riley Neal, who is Tommy’s nephew, had thought he won but was disqualified around midnight on Saturday night.

Riley had nudged Michael Adams on the last lap, got around Adams and won the race but after the DQ Adams, who had finished second, was declared the winner. That was the second week in a row Riley lost a race he had won on the track because of a disqualification.

In a statement released by Loren Pinillis, who handles media relations for the track, it read: “Riley Neal was disqualified after post-race technical inspection and Michael Adams was awarded the victory.”

Also in the Street Stock Austin Cates’ car flipped coming out of turn two as he was upended with his car coming to a halt on the track upside down. Cates and Levi Watkins were both slipping at the same time coming around turn two when Cates' car flipped after knocking into Watkins’ car.

Cates wasn't hurt after the flipped car and after his car was turned right side up he back on the track and continued to race.

The 74th Bowman Gray Stadium season will begin in April, 2023 which is a mere seven months away.