A.J. Sanders has been finding victory lane a lot this season at Bowman Gray Stadium

A.J. Sanders is blowing the lid off the notion that there’s more parity than ever at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Late last Saturday night Sanders won the Thunder Road Grill 50-lap Stadium Stock race. It’s the longest race of the season in that division, and Sanders now has four wins, the most of any driver this season in all of the divisions.

Tyler McDonald has three wins but its Sanders who has taken a sizable lead in the points’ race through six weeks.

"You just come and you try to win all you can win, of course,” he told bowmangrayracing.com after Saturday’s late-night victory. “I'm just the lucky one to sit in that seat. There are a lot of people that's behind the scenes that don't get seen like I do. I'm just in the seat."

He’s sat in the seat very well this season as he and McDonald have combined to win seven of the 11 races.

Heading into Saturday Sanders has the largest lead in any of the four divisions and is 26 points ahead of Brandon Brendle.

Here are three things to look for and a prediction.

1. There’s seemingly another new star in the Modified Division as 26-year-old Junior Snow won his first race last week. Snow, who used to race Stadium Stock, is in his rookie season in the Modified Division. He ended up on the pole in the second 25-lap race last week and knew exactly what to do with that advantage as he became the seventh different winner in the Modified so far this season.

2. It’s heating up finally in Winston-Salem and that should bode well for the track. Drivers have been hoping that the combination of hot temperatures and plenty of sun on the new asphalt track will make for better grip with tires. The more racing that’s done on the track will also help as the season rolls on.

3. Gray Garrison, the track promoter, says it’s too early to tell if having the races broadcast by flowracing.com has hurt attendance or not. Attendance does take a hit when school ends because many families go on vacations. Garrison said that he’s heard nothing but good things about the production and the quality of the pay-per-view site. “We may look at how attendance is doing later in the summer but right now I don’t think it’s much different than in years past,” Garrison said.

Bold prediction: If you haven’t noticed Tim Brown, Burt Myers and John Holloman are getting closer in pursuits of their first wins this season. The Modified Division has two 50-lap races on Saturday, and one of those three drivers will finally get to victory lane. Remember, no wagering at home.

