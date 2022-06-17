 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A.J. Sanders has been finding victory lane a lot this season at Bowman Gray Stadium

  • 0
Bowman Gray race-061122

Dylan Ward won a Sportsman Division race last week at Bowman Gray Stadium.

 Paige Dingler, News & Record

A.J. Sanders is blowing the lid off the notion that there’s more parity than ever at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Late last Saturday night Sanders won the Thunder Road Grill 50-lap Stadium Stock race. It’s the longest race of the season in that division, and Sanders now has four wins, the most of any driver this season in all of the divisions.

Tyler McDonald has three wins but its Sanders who has taken a sizable lead in the points’ race through six weeks.

"You just come and you try to win all you can win, of course,” he told bowmangrayracing.com after Saturday’s late-night victory. “I'm just the lucky one to sit in that seat. There are a lot of people that's behind the scenes that don't get seen like I do. I'm just in the seat."

He’s sat in the seat very well this season as he and McDonald have combined to win seven of the 11 races.

Heading into Saturday Sanders has the largest lead in any of the four divisions and is 26 points ahead of Brandon Brendle.

Here are three things to look for and a prediction.

1. There’s seemingly another new star in the Modified Division as 26-year-old Junior Snow won his first race last week. Snow, who used to race Stadium Stock, is in his rookie season in the Modified Division. He ended up on the pole in the second 25-lap race last week and knew exactly what to do with that advantage as he became the seventh different winner in the Modified so far this season.

2. It’s heating up finally in Winston-Salem and that should bode well for the track. Drivers have been hoping that the combination of hot temperatures and plenty of sun on the new asphalt track will make for better grip with tires. The more racing that’s done on the track will also help as the season rolls on.

3. Gray Garrison, the track promoter, says it’s too early to tell if having the races broadcast by flowracing.com has hurt attendance or not. Attendance does take a hit when school ends because many families go on vacations. Garrison said that he’s heard nothing but good things about the production and the quality of the pay-per-view site. “We may look at how attendance is doing later in the summer but right now I don’t think it’s much different than in years past,” Garrison said.

Bold prediction: If you haven’t noticed Tim Brown, Burt Myers and John Holloman are getting closer in pursuits of their first wins this season. The Modified Division has two 50-lap races on Saturday, and one of those three drivers will finally get to victory lane. Remember, no wagering at home.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Bowman Gray Stadium Points Standings

BRAD'S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 16 Chris Fleming 308

2 4 Jason Myers 300

   04 Brandon Ward 300

4 83 Tim Brown 280

5 69 John Holleman 274

6 22 Jonathan Brown 262

7 79 Zach Brewer 248

   55 Jeremy Gerstner 248

9 75 Lee Jeffreys 228

10 5 Randy Butner 226

    1 Burt Myers 226

12 51 Junior Snow 208

13 44 Daniel Beeson 152

14 05 Bussy Beavers 118

15 99 William Smith 114

16 12 Dean Ward 100

17 57.65 Danny Bohn 92

18 78 Paul Hall 74

19 77 Susan Harwell 68

20 6 Greg Butcher 66

21 3 Danny Propst 60

22 24.78 Andrew Harrah 56

23 40 Luke Fleming 52

     14 Corey Lovette 52

25 07.53 John Smith 50

26 88.37 Dan Speeney 46

27 2 Mike Adams 44

28 78 Austin Pack 38

29 89 Eddie Collins 28

30 15.89 Brian Loftin 26

31 68 Junior Miller 24

     88 Matt Smith 24

     2 Gabriel Saavedra 24

34 51 Drew Moffitt 20

35 6 Jason Southern 16

36 77 Al Hill 14

37 88 Brad Robbins 10

MCDOWELL HEATING & AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES

1 21 Tommy Neal 306

2 12 Justin Taylor 298

3 81 Zack Clifton 283

4 2 Amber Lynn 281

5 31 Chase Robertson 274

6 19 Michael Adams 261

7 07 Riley Neal 249

8 22 Wesley Thompson 242

9 55 Zack Ore 237

10 92 Kyle Southern 230

11 03 Sterling Plemmons 220

12 6 Kirk Sheets 190

13 54 Braden Mills 172

14 7 Connor Branch 167

15 38 Mitch Gales 166

16 08 Dylan Ward 99

17 30 Blake Shupe 84

18 8 Casey Kepley Jr 82

19 02 Terry Thompson 76

20 08 Jacob Creed 74

21 5 Spencer Martin 68

22 3 Jeff Garrison 66

23 66 Ronnie Clifton 59

24 83 Cody Griffin 49

25 1 Doug Wall 7

LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW STREET STOCK SERIES

1 28 Nate Gregg 282

2 98 Billy Gregg 280

3 99 Bryan Sykes 272

4 7 Zack Staley 258

5 40 Taylor Robbins 256

6 02 David Creed 246

7 1 Christian Joyce 238

8 8 Bryan Sykes Jr 202

9 72 Bryant Robertson 198

   69 Jordan Atkins 198

   13 Kevin Gilbert 198

12 15 Nick Wall 180

13 79 Conner Shaw 176

14 22 Brian Wall 172

15 24 Austin Jones 168

16 10 Kendell Craig Hartless 150

17 06 Chase Lewis 148

18 16 Brad Lewis 144

19 51 Austin Taylor 136

20 70 Cale Martin 126

21 64 Steven Truell 124

22 97 Chris Allison 86

23 2 Willie Wall 40

    97 Charlie Gregg 40

25 00 Donnie Martin 6

Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES

1 24 A.J. Sanders 344

2 43 Brandon Brendle 318

3 69 Brandon Crotts 302

4 81 Chuck Wall 296

5 46 Wyatt Sapp 282

6 58 Levi Holt 278

7 47 Tyler McDonald 272

   16 Blaine Curry 272

    54 Justin Owens 272

10 68 Tyler Bush 256

11 03 Cody Gum 248

12 51 Andrew Cates 240

13 80 Luke Smith 232

14 25 Matt Goodwin 226

15 27 Austin Cates 210

16 31 Kyler Staley 196

17 28 Robert Mabe 194

18 74 Matt Alley 188

19 05 Victor Flores 180

20 40 Kenny Dixon 178

21 14 Ken Bridges 158

22 1 Jessie Yopp 156

23 76 Grayson Keaton 144

24 33 DJ Dean 102

25 17 Andy Southern 96

26 71 Corbin Foster 92

27 7 Joel Stewart 90

    59 Dakota Warden 90

29 2 Blake Spears 74

30 8 Stephen Sanders 68

31 32 William Smith 54

32 48 Junior Smith 52

33 76 Billy Cameron Jr 46

34 22 Adam Thomas 42

35 99 Blake Walker 40

36 02 Paula Morgan 38

37 45 Josh Williams 30

38 39 Patrick Mullen 28

     21 Michael Wells 28

     59 Isaac Hayes 28

Saturday Night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available only at stadium gates; cash only

Parking

Free

Winners last week

Jason Myers, Junior Snow (Modified Division); Dylan Ward, Zack Clifton (Sportsman Division); Brad Lewis (Street Stock); A.J. Sanders (Stadium Stock)

The breakdown

Two Modified 50-lap races sponsored by Thunder Road Grill and races in Sportsman, Street and Stadium Stock.

Information

BowmanGrayRacing.com

'Jordanian Lion' prowling for MMA world title glory

