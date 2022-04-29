A motorsports grant from the state will bring more improvements to Bowman Gray Stadium

Bowman Gray Stadium’s getting more improvements thanks to a Motorsports Grant Fund Award from the state of North Carolina.

The state’s budget includes $46 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and according to the N.C. Department of Commerce, Bowman Gray Stadium will receive $530,020 for improvements.

According to the act, the funds are intended to enhance amenities and increase opportunities for events in recognition of the impact of these venues on the local tourism, travel, and hospitality industries.

Ben Rowe, the assistant city manager, said: “The grant will be used to address a number of needs, including HVAC upgrades to the tickets booths, lighting in the stadium stock pit, guardrail renovation, dedicated fiber optics, signage supports, permanent covers for the sponsor hospitality areas, permanent storage on the concourse, replacement of the flag stand, lighting and security improvements for Forest Park, and improvements to the east parking lot.”

These improvements come on top of the $9 million in limited-obligation bond money that upgraded the facility over the last two years. The final phase of that project went to the repaving of the asphalt track. The other noticeable improvements were the complete upgrade of the bathrooms and concession areas on the concourse.

Rowe said that the city will submit a budget amendment to Mayor Allen Joines and the city council to appropriate the funds.

Gray Garrison, the promoter for Winston-Salem Speedway, Inc., says he’s excited about the upgrades that will likely happen after this season, which is the 73rd season of racing at the stadium.

“It will help the fans more than anything,” Garrison said about the extra money. “We’ve been working with the city and they want to increase the parking areas which is much needed. We are going to upgrade the lighting around the stadium for safety concerns.”

Because of the timing of the racing season and how long it will take for the funds to arrive it’s likely the upgrades will be done after this racing season. The final race is scheduled for Aug. 20 before Winston-Salem State’s football team starts using the stadium. However, the Rams don’t play their opener at Bowman Gray Stadium until Oct. 1 so that there would be plenty of time to get the work done soon after racing season is over.

“We have to see when the grant comes,” Garrison said. “Most likely it will be in the off-season since the grant might take several months to come through.”

One of the issues that the money hopes to help with is parking. Last Saturday for the opening races of the season more than 14,000 were there and parking was hard to find.

There will be improvements to the east parking and better lighting in the Forest Park area, which is being used for overflow parking for this racing season, according to Rowe.

