Amber Lynn chasing history at Bowman Gray Stadium; 'it would mean a lot more for the women in the stands'

Amber Lynn hears the statistics, hears the comparisons and most definitely hears what is said about her as a female driver at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Lynn, who is contending for the points championship in the Sportsman Division, was asked this week whether she drives with a chip on her shoulder because of her gender. Even though there’s no banking at the famed quarter-mile track, Lynn took the high road.

“All the drivers at the stadium have a chip on their shoulder because all of us are out there trying to prove something,” said Lynn, 23, who is in her third season in the Sportsman Division and is coming off a victory last weekend.

Lynn doesn’t apologize for mixing it up on the track in the male-dominated sport. In fact, some would suggest she is the most aggressive driver in the division but that’s OK with her.

“I do think it gets under their skin when I am successful, but we work hard and try to be prepared every Saturday,” Lynn said. “A bunch of people in the stands are just mad (when she wins) but I’ve never made it all about women power and all that. But we are discriminated against in a male-dominated sport. I’m for women supporting women, and I’ve never pulled the sex card or anything like that. ... I just want to win races.”

Bowman Gray Stadium officials don’t keep track of how many wins women have had in the 73-year history of racing, but an unofficial count has Lynn tied with Susan Kimel, who had 11 wins in the Street Stock Division in the 1980s. Lynn has 11 wins with eight in the Sportsman and three more in the Street Stock Division and can pass Kimel if she wins on Saturday in the 100-lap featured race.

“My dad (Ron Burchette) kind of looks at all of that when it comes to statistics,” Lynn said when asked about breaking the unofficial record for most wins by a woman. “Sure, it’s a goal but I just worry about what I can control. I think it would mean a lot more for the women in the stands. It’s just not something that I pay attention too that much because like I said earlier I just want to win races.”

Lynn has hinted that she might jump to the Modified Division next season.

“We’ve talked about it and I would go to the Modifieds, but only if we win the points championship this season,” she said.

Here are three things to watch on Saturday night:

1. The father-son duo of Billy and Nate Gregg are tied for the points title in the Street Stock Division. It’s appropriate that a few days after Father’s Day they are tied heading into Saturday’s races. Billy Gregg is the two-time defending champion in the division and isn’t about to let his son break his championship streak.

2. Because there is no racing on Fourth of July weekend, the track will celebrate the holiday with pyrotechnic parachute jump to end the evening. The "Fire in the Sky" parachute jump is scheduled after the popular skid race.

3. The Modified Division is heating up rather nicely as Brandon Ward has a two-point lead on Jason Myers. Chris Fleming, who had his first taste of bad luck last week, is still very much in contention and is in third place. All three of those drivers are going for their first points championships of their careers. Lurking behind them is Tim Brown, the defending champion who hasn’t won this season but has been sneaky consistent and is in fourth place. Brown has 11 championships and will drive in two Modified races Saturday night.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.