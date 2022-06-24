 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amber Lynn chasing history at Bowman Gray Stadium

Amber Lynn won an earlier 100 lap race this season in the Sportsman Division and dominated the race. She'll try for her 12th career win at the track on Saturday night.

 Erick Messer, Bowman Gray Stadium

Amber Lynn hears the statistics, hears the comparisons and most definitely hears what is said about her as a woman driver at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Lynn, who is contending for the points’ championship in the Sportsman Division, was asked this week if she drives with a chip on her shoulder because of her gender. Even though there’s no banking at the famed quarter-mile track Lynn took the high road.

“I really think all the drivers at the stadium have a chip on their shoulder because all of us are out there trying to prove something,” said Lynn, 23, who is in her third season in the Sportsman Division and is coming off a victory last weekend.

Lynn doesn’t apologize for mixing it up on the track in the male-dominated sport. In fact, some would suggest she is the most aggressive driver in the division but that’s OK with her.

“I do think it’s gets under their skin when I am successful but we work hard and try to be prepared every Saturday,” Lynn said. “A bunch of people in the stands are just mad (when she wins) but I’ve never made it all about women power and all that but we are discriminated against in a male-dominated sport. I’m for women supporting women and I’ve never pulled the sex card or anything like that…. I just want to win races.”

Bowman Gray Stadium officials don’t keep track of how many wins women have had in the 73-year history of racing, but an unofficial count has Lynn tied with Susan Kimel, who had 11 wins in the Street Stock Division in the 1980s. Lynn has 11 wins with eight in the Sportsman and three more in the Street Stock Division and can pass Kimel if she wins on Saturday in the 100 lap featured race.

“My dad (Ron Burchette) kind of looks at all of that when it comes to statistics,” Lynn said when asked about breaking the unofficial record for most wins by a woman. “Sure, it’s a goal but I just worry about what I can control. I think it would mean a lot more for the women in the stands. It’s just not something that I pay attention too that much because like I said earlier I just want to win races.”

Lynn has hinted that she might jump to the Modified Division next season.

“We’ve talked about it and I would go to the Modified’s but only if we win the points’ championship this season,” she said.

Here are three things to watch on Saturday night:

1. The father-son duo of Billy and Nate Gregg are tied for the points title in the Street Stock Division. It’s appropriate that a few days after Father’s Day they are tied heading into Saturday’s races. Billy Gregg is the two-time defending champion in the division and isn’t about to let his son break his championship streak.

2. Because there is a break for the Fourth of July and no races will be run next weekend the track will celebrate the holiday with pyrotechnic parachute jump to end the evening. The "Fire in the Sky" parachute jump is scheduled after the popular skid race.

3. The Modified Division is heating up rather nicely as Brandon Ward has a two-point lead on Jason Myers. Chris Fleming, who had his first taste of bad luck last week, is still very much in contention and is in third place. All three of those drivers are going for their first points’ championships of their careers. Lurking behind them is Tim Brown, the defending champion who hasn’t won yet this season but has been sneaky consistent and is in fourth place. Brown has 11 points' championships but hasn't won yet this season and will have two cracks at it on Saturday night with two Modified races on the schedule.

Bowman Gray Stadium Points' Standings

BRAD'S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 04 Brandon Ward 344

2 4 Jason Myers 342

3 16 Chris Fleming 338

4 83 Tim Brown 326

5 69 John Holleman 318

6 22 Jonathan Brown 293

7 55 Jeremy Gerstner 280

8 79 Zach Brewer 271

9 1 Burt Myers 268

10 5 Randy Butner 257

11 75 Lee Jeffreys 250

12 51 Junior Snow 249

13 44 Daniel Beeson 178

14 05 Bussy Beavers 118

15 99 William Smith 114

16 12 Dean Ward 100

17 57 Danny Bohn 92

18 3 Danny Propst 91

19 77 Susan Harwell 83

20 78 Paul Hall 74

21 14 Cory Lovette 66

     6 Greg Butcher 66

23 2 Mike Adams 59

24 24 Andrew Harrah 56

25 40 Luke Fleming 52

26 07 John Smith 50

27 88 Dan Speeney 46

28 78 Austin Pack 38

29 99 Jordan Fleming 30

30 88 Al Hill 29

31 89 Eddie Collins 28

32 15 Brian Loftin 26

33 68 Junior Miller 24

     88 Matt Smith 24

      2 Gabriel Saavedra 24

36 05 Grayson Ward 21

37 51 Drew Moffitt 20

38 45 Gary Young Jr. 19

39 6 Troy Young 16

    6 Jason Southern 16

41 92 Brody Jones 11

42 88 Brad Robbins 10

MCDOWELL HEATING & AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES

1 21 Tommy Neal 352

2 12 Justin Taylor 343

3 2 Amber Lynn 325

4 81 Zack Clifton 322

5 31 Chase Robertson 315

6 19 Michael Adams 303

7 07 Riley Neal 285

   55 Zack Ore 285

9 22 Wesley Thompson 272

10 92 Kyle Southern 262

11 03 Sterling Plemmons 231

12 54 Braden Mills 201

13 6 Kirk Sheets 199

14 7 Connor Branch 193

15 38 Mitch Gales 166

16 08 Jacob Creed 110

17 8 Casey Kepley Jr 105

18 08 Dylan Ward 99

19 02 Terry Thompson 98

20 30 Blake Shupe 84

21 5 Spencer Martin 68

22 3 Jeff Garrison 66

23 66 Ronnie Clifton 59

24 83 Cody Griffin 49

25 1 Doug Wall 7

LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW STREET STOCK SERIES

1 28 Nate Gregg 328

   98 Billy Gregg 328

3 99 Bryan Sykes 288

4 02 David Creed 284

5 7 Zack Staley 280

6 1 Christian Joyce 278

7 40 Taylor Robbins 270

8 72 Bryant Robertson 248

9 13 Kevin Gilbert 242

10 69 Jordan Atkins 224

11 8 Bryan Sykes Jr 220

12 15 Nick Wall 216

13 22 Brian Wall 206

14 79 Conner Shaw 200

15 24 Austin Jones 188

16 16 Brad Lewis 186

17 10 Kendell Craig Hartless 180

18 06 Chase Lewis 176

19 51 Austin Taylor 136

20 70 Cale Martin 126

21 64 Steven Truell 124

22 97 Chris Allison 86

23 97 Charlie Gregg 72

24 2 Willie Wall 40

25 68 Gerald Robinson Jr 12

26 00 Donnie Martin 6

Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES

1 24 A.J. Sanders 394

2 43 Brandon Brendle 366

3 69 Brandon Crotts 344

4 81 Chuck Wall 342

5 46 Wyatt Sapp 322

6 16 Blaine Curry 316

7 54 Justin Owens 298

8 03 Cody Gum 282

9 58 Levi Holt 278

10 47 Tyler McDonald 272

11 51 Andrew Cates 270

12 68 Tyler Bush 256

13 25 Matt Goodwin 250

14 27 Austin Cates 248

15 80 Luke Smith 232

16 31 Kyler Staley 224

17 28 Robert Mabe 214

18 05 Victor Flores 198

19 74 Matt Alley 188

20 14 Ken Bridges 180

21 40 Kenny Dixon 178

22 1 Jessie Yopp 156

23 76 Grayson Keaton 144

24 17 Andy Southern 132

25 33 DJ Dean 102

26 71 Corbin Foster 92

27 7 Joel Stewart 90

    59 Dakota Warden 90

29 2 Blake Spears 74

30 8 Stephen Sanders 68

31 39 Patrick Mullen 60

32 32 William Smith 54

33 48 Junior Smith 52

34 76 Billy Cameron Jr 46

35 22 Adam Thomas 42

36 99 Blake Walker 40

37 02 Paula Morgan 38

38 45 Josh Williams 30

39 21 Michael Wells 28

    59 Isaac Hayes 28

41 82 Alex Whatley 16

Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available only at stadium gates; cash only

Parking

Free

The breakdown

* Sportsman 100 for the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

* Twin 25s for the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series

* 20-lap race for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

* One or two 15-lappers for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

* Midway Mobile Storage Skid Race

* "Fire in the Sky" Nighttime Pyrotechnic Parachute Jump

Information

BowmanGrayRacing.com

