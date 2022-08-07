Amber Lynn's victory taken away from her Saturday night after she was disqualified; "Family over racing," she said about being DQ'd

Amber Lynn thought she had her fifth win of the season on Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Then, she didn’t.

Lynn’s victory in the second 20-lap Sportsman Division race, which would have been her fifth of the season, was taken away after she was disqualified.

At around midnight on Saturday night track officials said that Lynn “was disqualified from both Sportsman races because she refused to tear down her car for technical inspections.”

In a text message on Sunday morning Lynn said there was a good reason why she didn't wait around for the inspection. Her her father, Ron Burchette, started having chest pains soon after the race and he was rushed to the hospital.

"We accepted the protest, while the motor was cooling for the inspection," Lynn said in a text message. "Dad was having chest pains, and since he has had two other heart attacks we rushed him (to the hospital) to get checked so we voluntarily forfeited.

"Family over racing every day."

On her Facebook page she posted "Will update everyone on dad later. Keep us in your thoughts."

Because Lynn refused the inspection she lost her victory and also lost her 10th-place finish in the other Sportsman Division race which was won by 14-year-old Riley Neal. Because Lynn was disqualified, Zack Clifton moved up from second place and was declared the winner.

Post-race inspections are part of the deal at the stadium and they happen after all the races.

After Burt Myers won the 100 lap Modified race and after his car was weighed he had to take two if his tires off his car and inside the Bowman Gray Stadium fieldhouse so they could be inspected. After the tires were determined to be OK, Myers carried them back to his pits while his son, 14-year-old Slate, carried the trophy that his father had just won.

Lynn, who has 12 career victories over two divisions, has the most wins for a female at Bowman Gray Stadium. Two weeks ago she passed Susan Kimel for that honor after Lynn won a 100 lap featured Sportsman race.

Entering Saturday night Lynn was seventh in the points’ race, a good distance behind leader Tiger Tommy Neal. There are two weeks left in the 73rd season of one of the longest running NASCAR-sponsored series in the country.

Two weeks ago Mike Speeney appeared to have won the second Modified race of the night but he failed the post-race technical inspection and second-place finisher Brian Loftin was given the victory.