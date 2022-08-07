 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amber Lynn's victory taken away from her Saturday night after she was disqualified; "Family over racing," she said about being DQ'd

Bowman Gray Aug. 6

Amber Lynn celebrating her fifth win of the season on Saturday night but around midnight she was disqualified by track officials for not allowing her car to be inspected.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Amber Lynn thought she had her fifth win of the season on Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Then, she didn’t.

Lynn’s victory in the second 20-lap Sportsman Division race, which would have been her fifth of the season, was taken away after she was disqualified.

At around midnight on Saturday night track officials said that Lynn “was disqualified from both Sportsman races because she refused to tear down her car for technical inspections.”

In a text message on Sunday morning Lynn said there was a good reason why she didn't wait around for the inspection. Her her father, Ron Burchette, started having chest pains soon after the race and he was rushed to the hospital.

"We accepted the protest, while the motor was cooling for the inspection," Lynn said in a text message. "Dad was having chest pains, and since he has had two other heart attacks we rushed him (to the hospital) to get checked so we voluntarily forfeited.

"Family over racing every day."

On her Facebook page she posted "Will update everyone on dad later. Keep us in your thoughts."

Because Lynn refused the inspection she lost her victory and also lost her 10th-place finish in the other Sportsman Division race which was won by 14-year-old Riley Neal. Because Lynn was disqualified, Zack Clifton moved up from second place and was declared the winner.

Post-race inspections are part of the deal at the stadium and they happen after all the races.

After Burt Myers won the 100 lap Modified race and after his car was weighed he had to take two if his tires off his car and inside the Bowman Gray Stadium fieldhouse so they could be inspected. After the tires were determined to be OK, Myers carried them back to his pits while his son, 14-year-old Slate, carried the trophy that his father had just won.

Lynn, who has 12 career victories over two divisions, has the most wins for a female at Bowman Gray Stadium. Two weeks ago she passed Susan Kimel for that honor after Lynn won a 100 lap featured Sportsman race.

Entering Saturday night Lynn was seventh in the points’ race, a good distance behind leader Tiger Tommy Neal. There are two weeks left in the 73rd season of one of the longest running NASCAR-sponsored series in the country.

Two weeks ago Mike Speeney appeared to have won the second Modified race of the night but he failed the post-race technical inspection and second-place finisher Brian Loftin was given the victory.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Official Results from Saturday Night

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

Great Clips 100: 100 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 1 Burt Myers Kernersville, NC

2 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC

3 65 Danny Bohn Mooresville, NC

4 69 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC

5 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC

6 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC

7 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC

8 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC

9 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC

10 55 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL

11 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC

12 3 Danny Propst Monroe, NC

13 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC

14 78 Andrew Harrah Charlotte, NC

15 79 Zach Brewer Winston-Salem, NC

16 53 John Smith Mount Airy, NC

17 51 Junior Snow King, NC

18 05 Bussy Beavers Trinity, NC

19 40 Jordan Fleming Mount Airy, NC

20 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC

21 68 Brian Loftin Clemmons, NC

22 41 Cory Lovette Winston-Salem, NC

23 88 Dennis Jerrett Denton, NC

24 14 Slate Myers Kernersville, NC

25 37 Dan Speeney Newton, PA

McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

1st Sportsman Race: 20 laps

1 07 Riley Neal Walkertown, NC

2 03 Sterling Plemmons Winston-Salem, NC

3 22 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC

4 08 Jacob Creed Mt Airy, NC

5 81 Zack Clifton Walkertown, NC

6 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC

7 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC

8 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC

9 06 Chase Lewis Winston-Salem, NC

10 21 Tommy Neal Rural Hall, NC

11 55 Zack Ore Lexington, NC

12 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville, NC

13 7 Connor Branch Lewisville, NC

14 54 Braden Mills Winston-Salem, NC

15 9 Tom Zackary Yadkinville, NC

16 51 Austin Taylor King, NC

17 6 Kirk Sheets Pfafftown, NC

18 02 Terry Thompson Winston-Salem, NC

19 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC

20 2 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC

2nd Sportsman Race: 20 laps

1 81 Zack Clifton Walkertown, NC

2 21 Tommy Neal Rural Hall, NC

3 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC

4 22 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC

5 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC

6 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC

7 03 Sterling Plemmons Winston-Salem, NC

8 55 Zack Ore Lexington, NC

9 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville, NC

10 7 Connor Branch Lewisville, NC

11 08 Jacob Creed Mt Airy, NC

12 51 Austin Taylor King, NC

13 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC

14 06 Chase Lewis Winston-Salem, NC

15 54 Braden Mills Winston-Salem, NC

16 9 Tom Zackary Yadkinville, NC

17 02 Terry Thompson Winston-Salem, NC

18 07 Riley Neal Walkertown, NC

19 2 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC

Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

Street Stock Race: 13 of 20 laps completed (race ended early due to time limit)

1 68 Gerald Robinson Jr Winston-Salem, NC

2 98 Billy Gregg Lexington, NC

3 24 Austin Jones Clemmons, NC

4 72 Bryant Robertson Lexington, NC

5 7 Zack Staley Reedy Creek, NC

6 13 Kevin Gilbert Mocksville, NC

7 10 Craig Hartless Winston-Salem, NC

8 8 Bryan Sykes Jr Winston-Salem, NC

9 99 Bryan Sykes Winston-Salem, NC

10 79 Conner Shaw Walnut Cove, NC

11 21 Wes Glascoe Lewisville, NC

12 97 Charlie Gregg Lexington, NC

13 28 Nate Gregg Lexington, NC

14 70 Cale Martin Winston-Salem, NC

15 02 David Creed Mount Airy, NC

16 1 Christian Joyce Trinity, NC

17 40 Taylor Robbins Winston-Salem, NC

18 22 Brian Wall Winston-Salem, NC

Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

Stadium Stock Race: 15 laps

1 81 Chuck Wall Lexington, NC

2 59 Isaac Harris Winston-Salem, NC

3 78 Connor Keaton Mocksville, NC

4 43 Brandon Brendle Tobaccoville, NC

5 24 A.J. Sanders Mocksville, NC

6 16 Blaine Curry Lexington, NC

7 46 Wyatt Sapp Kernersville, NC

8 54 Justin Owens Walnut Cove, NC

9 76 Austin Harris Yadkinville, NC

10 03 Cody Gum Clemmons, NC

11 39 Patrick Mullen Lexington, NC

12 74 Matt Alley Walnut Cove, NC

13 31 Kyler Staley Lexington, NC

14 51 Andrew Cates Tobaccoville, NC

15 7 Joel Stewart Mocksville, NC

16 25 Matt Goodwin Winston-Salem, NC

17 14 Ken Bridges King, NC

18 28 Robert Mabe Germanton, NC

18 27 Austin Cates Tobaccoville, NC

19 71 James Allison Mocksville, NC

20 8 Stephen Sanders Midway, NC

