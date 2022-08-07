Amber Lynn's victory taken away Saturday night after she was disqualified; 'Family over racing every day'

Amber Lynn thought she had her fifth win of the season Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Then, she didn’t.

Lynn’s victory in the second 20-lap Sportsman Division race was taken away after she was disqualified.

About midnight Saturday night, track officials said that Lynn “was disqualified from both Sportsman races because she refused to tear down her car for technical inspections.”

In a text message on Sunday morning, Lynn wrote that she didn't wait around for the inspection because her father, Ron Burchette, started having chest pains soon after the race and was rushed to the hospital.

"We accepted the protest, while the motor was cooling for the inspection," Lynn wrote in a text message. "Dad was having chest pains, and since he has had two other heart attacks we rushed him (to the hospital) to get checked so we voluntarily forfeited.

"Family over racing every day."

On her Facebook page, she posted: "Will update everyone on dad later. Keep us in your thoughts."

Lynn lost a victory, with second-place Zack Clifton declared the winner, and a 10th-place finish in the other Sportsman Division race, won by 14-year-old Riley Neal.

Post-race inspections are required after all races.

After Burt Myers won the 100-lap Modified race, his car was weighed and he was required to take two tires inside the fieldhouse for further inspection. The tires were ruled OK, and Myers carried them back to his pits while his son, 14-year-old Slate, carried his trophy.

Lynn, who has 12 career victories over two divisions, has the most wins for a female at Bowman Gray Stadium. Two weeks ago she passed Susan Kimel for that honor after Lynn won a 100-lap featured Sportsman race.

Entering Saturday night Lynn was seventh in points, a good distance behind leader Tommy Neal. Two weeks remain in the 73rd season of one of the longest-running NASCAR-sponsored series in the country.

Two weeks ago Mike Speeney appeared to have won the second Modified race of the night but he failed the post-race technical inspection, and second-place finisher Brian Loftin was given the victory.