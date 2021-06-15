Big footsteps: Grandson of legendary driver Pee Wee Jones enjoys his first chance to race at Bowman Gray Stadium

Smith and Austin’s father and one of Pee Wee's sons, Mike, grew up together around the track because Smith’s father was the Goodyear Tire provider for several years.

Smith, who manufactures fire suits for the drivers, has several clients who are drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium. He said getting Austin a spot in one of his cars was a no-brainer.

“We’ve worked out a deal where he can run a race for two for us here this season,” Smith said. “He’s big into go-carts and he’s quite good at it. And to be honest, at this stage of my life on the weekends I want to be either at the lake or the beach, but if I’m in town I’ll come over here with one of my cars.”

Pee Wee, who was born Phillip Sylvester Jones, won 28 times at the Stadium before retiring from the track in 1972.

Austin has heard all the stories about those days. He was 10 years old when his grandfather died but remembers the funeral for a very good reason.