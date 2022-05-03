Bowman Gray driver Danny Bohn uses his platform in fight with Lyme disease

Danny Bohn hasn’t disclosed much about his life-long fight with Lyme disease, but that’s changed because he wants more people to learn about it.

“It’s such a mystery because it’s probably one of the most undiagnosed diseases there is,” said Bohn, 33, who was born and raised on a farm near Freehold, N.J., and is one of the top Modified drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Bohn, who won the season-opening Hayes Jewelers 200, won’t race this weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium because he has another race scheduled on Friday night.

And it’s an important truck race at Darlington because he’s bringing awareness to Lyme disease in May. Bohn, who works for Evernham Racing when he’s not at Bowman Gray Stadium or racing in the NASCAR Truck Series, lives in Mooresville.

“This is special and it’s something I can relate to because while I have dealt with my symptoms on and off since I was 3 years old, a lot of other people have much more of a challenge than I do,” Bohn said. “We just want to bring awareness with our car and our website TicksSuck.org."

Bohn said he first struggled with Lyme disease after getting bit by an infected tick when he was 3. He struggled with it for a couple of years, but in 2015, symptoms including massive migraine headaches and fatigue returned. He still gets occasional headaches, which also are a symptom of COVID-19.

“That didn’t help the last two years or so,” Bohn said about the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control says symptoms also include a skin rash, erythema migrans. Infection, if not treated, can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Most cases can be treated successfully with antibiotics, the CDC says.

Bohn remembers what Lyme disease did to him as a youngster.

“It was a lot of fatigue and muscle pain,” he said. “If I went swimming, and I swam for just five minutes, I had to go lay down for two hours. It just knocked the crap out of me when I was younger.”

Bohn said symptoms have reduced him to about 90 percent of his ability.

“Fortunately, I can still do the things I enjoy like driving a race car or a truck, but this is something I’ve had to deal with most of my life,” he said. “But I’m extremely thankful for what I can do but with this we want to give others as much information that we can so if they have it they can get treated for it.”

Bohn knows people who were treated for other sicknesses before Lyme disease was determined to be the cause.

“If we can help even a couple of people, then this will be really cool about driving in this truck race,” Bohn said. “It’s about helping others. ... It’s 2022, and we have all these incredible technological advances, so we should be able to figure out how to give people with Lyme disease a comfortable way to live."

Bohn isn't sure when he will race again at Bowman Gray Stadium after his Modified car won the Hayes Jewelers 200 on opening night April 23. Trying to race in the NASCAR Truck series and at Bowman Gray last year wore him down.

“I had never won the 200-lapper over there, so that was a big race to win,” Bohn said. “We’ll run the big races over there this summer, but I’ll just have to see how the schedule plays out.”

