 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bowman Gray driver Danny Bohn uses his platform in fight with Lyme disease

  • 0
Bowman Gray Stadium Racing

Danny Bohn will drive in a NASCAR Truck Series race on Friday night at Darlington to bring awareness to Lyme disease. Bohn has been a regular at Bowman Gray Stadium in the Modified Series.

 Jay Capers Photo

Danny Bohn hasn’t disclosed much about his life-long fight with Lyme disease, but that’s changed because he wants more people to learn about it.

“It’s such a mystery because it’s probably one of the most undiagnosed diseases there is,” said Bohn, 33, who was born and raised on a farm near Freehold, N.J., and is one of the top Modified drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Bohn, who won the season-opening Hayes Jewelers 200, won’t race this weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium because he has another race scheduled on Friday night.

And it’s an important NASCAR Truck Series race at Darlington (7:30 p.m., FS1) because he’s bringing awareness to Lyme disease in May. Bohn, who works for Evernham Racing when he’s not at Bowman Gray Stadium or racing in the Truck Series, lives in Mooresville.

ddd

Danny Bohn will have a different paint scheme on his truck for Friday's race at Darlington.

“This is special and it’s something I can relate to because while I have dealt with my symptoms on and off since I was 3 years old, a lot of other people have much more of a challenge than I do,” Bohn said. “We just want to bring awareness with our car and our website TicksSuck.org."

People are also reading…

Bohn said he first struggled with Lyme disease after getting bit by an infected tick when he was 3. He struggled with it for a couple of years, but in 2015, symptoms including massive migraine headaches and fatigue returned. He still gets occasional headaches, which also are a symptom of COVID-19.

“That didn’t help the last two years or so,” Bohn said about the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control says symptoms also include a skin rash, erythema migrans. Infection, if not treated, can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Most cases can be treated successfully with antibiotics, the CDC says.

Bohn remembers what Lyme disease did to him as a youngster.

“It was a lot of fatigue and muscle pain,” he said. “If I went swimming, and I swam for just five minutes, I had to go lay down for two hours. It just knocked the crap out of me when I was younger.”

Bohn said symptoms have reduced him to about 90 percent of his ability.

“Fortunately, I can still do the things I enjoy like driving a race car or a truck, but this is something I’ve had to deal with most of my life,” he said. “But I’m extremely thankful for what I can do but with this we want to give others as much information that we can so if they have it they can get treated for it.”

Bohn knows people who were treated for other sicknesses before Lyme disease was determined to be the cause.

“If we can help even a couple of people, then this will be really cool about driving in this truck race,” Bohn said. “It’s about helping others. ... It’s 2022, and we have all these incredible technological advances, so we should be able to figure out how to give people with Lyme disease a comfortable way to live."

Bowman Gray Stadium Racing

Danny Bohn winning the first Modified race of the season at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Bohn isn't sure when he will race again at Bowman Gray Stadium after his brand-new Modified car, owned by Scott Brannick, won the Hayes Jewelers 200 on opening night April 23. Trying to race in the NASCAR Truck series and at Bowman Gray last year wore him down.

“I had never won the 200-lapper over there, so that was a big race to win,” Bohn said. “We’ll run the big races over there this summer, but I’ll just have to see how the schedule plays out. But we really like our new car and it did so well that opening night so we can't wait to see what it can do later this summer.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Fighting Lyme disease

For more information on Lyme Awareness Month go to steveandalex.org/ticks-suck/

Bowman Gray Stadium Points Standings

Modified Division

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 16 Chris Fleming 94

2 4 Jason Myers 90

3 04 Brandon Ward 82

4 83 Tim Brown 80

    1 Burt Myers 80

6 69 John Holleman 76

7 5 Randy Butner 70

   22 Jonathan Brown 70

9 79 Zach Brewer 64

10 75 Lee Jeffreys 62

11 44 Daniel Beeson 60

12 55 Jeremy Gerstner 56

13 57 Danny Bohn 50

      61 Junior Snow 50

15 78 Paul Hall 46

16 07 John Smith 42

17 2 Mike Adams 26

18 68 Junior Miller 24

19 99 William Smith 22

20 05 Bussy Beavers 20

     51 Drew Moffitt 20

22 15 Brian Loftin 18

23 40 Luke Fleming 16

      6 Jason Southern 16

25 77 Al Hill 14

26 88 Dan Speeney 10

27 77 Susan Harwell 6

Sportsman Division 

1 21 Tommy Neal 94

2 55 Zack Ore 87

3 12 Justin Taylor 84

4 81 Zack Clifton 81

5 19 Michael Adams 76

6 2 Amber Lynn 73

   03 Sterling Plemmons 73

8 31 Chase Robertson 64

9 22 Wesley Thompson 62

10 6 Kirk Sheets 61

11 54 Braden Mills 60

12 66 Ronnie Clifton 59

13 07 Riley Neal 56

14 92 Kyle Southern 51

15 7 Connor Branch 47

16 08 Dylan Ward 34

17 8 Casey Kepley Jr 30

18 30 Blake Shupe 28

19 3 Jeff Garrison 26

20 38 Mitch Gales 20

21 02 Terry Thompson 18

22 5 Spencer Martin 14

23 08 Jacob Creed 10

Street Stock

1 28 Nate Gregg 98

2 99 Bryan Sykes 94

3 02 David Creed 90

4 7 Zack Staley 86

5 1 Christian Joyce 82

6 70 Cale Martin 74

7 8 Bryan Sykes Jr 68

8 72 Bryant Robertson 64

    40 Taylor Robbins 64

10 98 Billy Gregg 56

11 22 Brian Wall 54

16 Brad Lewis 54

13 24 Austin Jones 50

15 Nick Wall 50

15 06 Chase Lewis 46

16 69 Jordan Atkins 42

17 79 Conner Shaw 36

18 64 Steven Truell 34

19 51 Austin Taylor 28

20 97 Chris Allison 26

21 2 Willie Wall 24

22 13 Kevin Gilbert 18

23 97 Charlie Gregg 8

24 00 Donnie Martin 6

Stadium Stock

1 24 A.J. Sanders 100

   47 Tyler McDonald 100

3 68 Tyler Bush 94

4 80 Luke Smith 92

5 43 Brandon Brendle 86

    69 Brandon Crotts 86

7 81 Chuck Wall 84

   12 Levi Holt 84

9 40 Kenny Dixon 82

    46 Wyatt Sapp 82

11 16 Blaine Curry 80

     54 Justin Owens 80

13 25 Matt Goodwin 74

     31 Kyler Staley 74

15 51 Andrew Cates 72

     33 DJ Dean 72

17 05 Victor Flores 64

     28  Robert Mabe 64

19 03 Cody Gum 62

20 1 Jessie Yopp 58

     14 Ken Bridges 58

22 76 Billy Cameron Jr 46

23 21 Adam Thomas 42

24 02 Paula Morgan 38

25 27 Austin Cates 34

26 74 Matt Alley 30

     45 Josh Williams 30

28 21 Michael Wells 28

     59 Isaac Hayes 28

30 32 William Smith 26

31 17 Andy Southern 24

      59 Dakota Warden 24

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert