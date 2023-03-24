FloRacing will be back again on the air live for Bowman Gray Stadium’s historic 75th season for one of NASCAR’s oldest series.

For the first time in its history the weekly racing series on Saturday nights was broadcast live from mid-April until early August. The reviews of the production and the quality were good, according to Gray Garrison, the series’ promoter.

One of the concerns with the live streaming was it might take away from the attendance, but Garrison said he didn’t notice much of a difference.

“I think maybe on some nights when there was a threat of rain it might have kept more folks at home, and that’s probably because they knew it was on Flo,” Garrison said. “But overall I didn’t think it was that noticeable so that’s one reason why we decided to bring FloRacing back.”

Garrison did not provide attendance figures for last season and neither could Winston-Salem officials. Bowman Gray Stadium holds around 13,000 but on a week to week basis during the racing season attendance figures have never been announced.

Garrison says that FloRacing pays them to broadcast, and in return all of the drivers received a nominal amount in a check at the end last season.

One of the benefits that Garrison sees the broadcasts attracting fans from all around the country.

“We may have touched an audience that may have heard about our track and maybe they tuned in to see what it was all about,” Garrison said.

A new addition to the Bowman Gray Stadium racing website is a link to the FloRacing site where fans can purchase the package to watch not only Bowman Gray Stadium racing but other tracks throughout the country.

Drivers last season said one of the things they loved about FloRacing is they could watch their races later because they are offered on-demand.

While it’s a bonus to watch the races in the four divisions on the livestream, Garrison said there’s nothing like the experience of seeing the races in person. Admission again this season will be $12 for adults and there’s free parking. The opener is scheduled for April 22 with the Hayes Jewelers 200 Modified race as the featured event.

“No question, the feel of Bowman Gray Stadium is so much better in person,” Garrison said. “But you have to grow with the times and I think we’ve done that.”

Matthew Dillner was the play-by-play announcer last season for FloRacing.

“Matthew is very knowledgeable and I thought the production and the quality was very good,” Garrison said. “For some of their events at other tracks on FloRacing they just have a camera but no announcers or anything. We think it’s going to be even better this season.”

Another positive for the drivers being on FloRacing is their sponsors get more bang for their buck.

Dillner, who fell in love with Bowman Gray Stadium racing in the early 2000’s, has been involved in racing all over the country in his 30 years in the business. He’s been to nearly 200 tracks, and says Bowman Gray is by far his favorite.

“And the track’s not in California or New York, it’s right there in Winston-Salem,” Dillner said. “So I had a blast last season broadcasting the weekly series, and it’s just something that I have a passion for with the atmosphere and the drama of ‘The Madhouse.’”

Dillner, who is a senior producer at FloRacing, has also put together a documentary called “Madhouse” that will be finished in time for the opening week. It will only be available through the FloRacing subscription.

“I saw some pictures of the first time it was paved in 1947 so there’s a lot of history at that track and putting together and editing this documentary was a blast,” Dillner said.

Dillner said he and Jacklyn Drake handled most of the weekends of racing last season.

“We haven’t seen our schedule yet but I’m sure I’ll be there for most of the weekends at Bowman Gray,” Dillner said. “I learned early last season that we are just there to help present the show that is Bowman Gray Stadium racing. And it’s always a great show which is why usually there are 13,000 or more fans there every Saturday night.... I call it the Wrigley Field of racing because it’s been that impactful for me since I first went to the place.”

Dillner said what was impressive for him was hearing from race fans from all over the country wanting to know more about Bowman Gray Stadium.

"I heard from fans from Wisconsin, Idaho and even Maine," he said. "And they all say they want to someday make a bucket-list trip to see the racing at Bowman Gray Stadium. That's so cool."

The cost for the subscription for the entire season is $150 and that also includes the other racing series that FloRacing broadcasts. For those who can't make it to Bowman Gray Stadium in person the breakdown with 17 weeks of racing is around $8 a week to watch the broadcasts each weekend.

New asphalt track has been installed again

Drivers will have yet another new asphalt track to learn about after it was replaced this off-season. The city of Winston-Salem, which owns the track, replaced the old one before last season but because of complaints the city agreed to replace it again.

“We have some practice days on the schedule and I think it’s important to get as much rubber down on the new track before the opener,” Garrison said.

Garrison said he’s been on the new track and he likes it.

“I’m optimistic and I think it’s going to be a lot better,” Garrison said. “The drivers will have to learn a new track again so practice will be important.”

The first practice will be Saturday from 1-3 p.m. and practices are also scheduled for April 1 (1-3 p.m.), April 8 (1-3 p.m.) and April 13 (5-8 p.m.). There’s also another practice scheduled for April 21, the day before the season opener.

The practice sessions, however, are not open to the public.

